India’s Modi cancels meeting with Putin over Ukraine war

Brother of Iranian doctor Hamid Qarahasanlou says interrogators were severely tortured brother’s wife to extract a confession against her husband as security forces sought to blame protesters for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide protests.

Iran’s judiciary said on December 6 that it had sentenced 16 people to terms ranging from long-term imprisonment to the death penalty for their alleged role in the murder of Ruhollah Ajamian, who was part of the Basij, a volunteer militia of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Hamid Qarahasanlou, who is in hospital recovering from his own torture, was one of five defendants sentenced to death for Ajamian’s murder.

Qarahasanlu’s brother said in a interview with RFERLs Radio Farda that during interrogations Farzaneh, Hamid’s wife, was tortured to the point where to save herself she lied and said her husband may have kicked the victim.

She resisted the first day. On the second day they told him that we know that your son is in the dormitory of the University of Tabriz, and if you do not confess by tonight that Hamid hit the victim, we will arrest your son and he will suffer the same torture that you suffer and he could be killed, Farzaneh Qarahasanlous, his brother-in-law, told Radio Farda.

This is the only evidence they have against Hamid, and Farzaneh later recanted his statement and told the court that his confession was obtained under torture and had no validity, he added.

Hassan Qarahasanlou also told Radio Farda that the judicial authorities threatened their lawyers and finally, when the lawyers withdrew, they forced them to accept a court-appointed lawyer.

“The public defender spoke against my brother in court. He told Hamid that you were lying, that you had beaten Ajamian and that you had not been tortured.”

According to Qarahasanlous’ brother, the public defender personally went to the hospital where Hamid was admitted and, disregarding medical opinions, determined that Hamid Qarahasanlou was able to appear in court.

The medical examiner said Hamid couldn’t be in court, couldn’t even have a video call. That’s why he was absent from the first session of the trial, but they still took him to court for the second session, said Hassan Qarahasanlou.

Prosecutors said Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had paid their respects to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, during ceremonies marking the 40th day since his death.

The other four on death row have not been named. Of the 11 people convicted in the case, three were minors, judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding that the sentences could be appealed.

Hamid Qarahasanlou, who is a radiologist, was seriously injured during the arrest and interrogation.

According to his brother, one of Hamid’s ribs was broken during his detention and five others during his interrogation. Eventually, these fractures led to internal bleeding and he was taken to hospital.

After Qarahasanlou regained consciousness after an operation, judicial authorities came to the hospital in the middle of the night to wake him up and impose the death sentence on him, Hassan Qarahasanlou said.

The cases were rushed through three hearings in the six days before sentences were handed down.

Human rights organizations have strongly opposed the death sentences handed down to protesters in Iran after “sham trials”.

The verdict comes after weeks of heightened threats from authorities that they would react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed for the judiciary to impose harsh sentences – including the death penalty – in the trials of those arrested during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, reported on December 8 that Mohsen Shekhari, 24, had become the first protester to be executed after an appeal against his conviction was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Iran is currently in turmoil as people take to the streets across the country to protest Amini’s September 16 death.

Police responded to the unrest with deadly force.

The militant HRANA news agency said that as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces tried to quell widespread dissent.

The Oslo-based Iranian Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran is over 500 this year.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by Radio Farda of RFE/RL