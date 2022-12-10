Xi Jinping hails new era of relations with Gulf states as Saudi Arabia rolls out red carpet





That included a deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei that will provide cloud computing services and enable the construction of high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, Saudi officials say. The overwhelmingly warm welcome extended to Mr. Xi is a far cry from President Joe Biden’s muted state visit in August, when he greeted an unsmiling crown prince with a fist bump. Mr Biden had called the crown prince a pariah during his election campaign over the royal family’s links to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi leaders, in 2018. But following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he was forced to abandon that position and travel to Riyadh in a failed attempt to convince the Kingdom to increase oil production to alleviate the energy crisis. The Sino-Saudi visit has caused some concern this week in the United States, which has a growing bad relationship with Riyadh and fears that Mr. Xi is trying to use it to curry favor with Saudi leaders. Saudi officials have signaled they are also unhappy with relations with the United States, warning that Washington has not done enough to counter the threat of missile attacks on Gulf cities by groups Iranian proxies, such as the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The state visit also comes amid a growing East-West divide over the ongoing energy crisis and Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted an ambiguous response from China. The Biden administration suspects that Saudi Arabia tacitly backed the invasion of Ukraine by cutting oil production, a move that will benefit Vladimir Putin. Saudi Arabia denies taking sides in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/12/09/xi-jinping-hails-new-era-relations-gulf-states-saudi-arabia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos