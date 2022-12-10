Judge won’t hold Trump in contempt of court for documents: reports





A judge declined to hold Trump and his legal team in contempt of court, according to reports. The DOJ had asked the judge to do so because of Trump’s failure to comply with a subpoena for documents. Trump is under investigation for his handling of sensitive White House documents. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump and his legal team in contempt on Friday for failing to comply with a subpoena for classified documents, according to reports.

The Justice Department had urged Chief Justice Beryl Howell to scorn Trump’s team for failing to fully comply with a subpoena issued in May to the custodian of Trump’s records.

ABC News was first to report the outcome of a closed hearing Friday, in which Judge Howell asked DOJ attorneys and Trump’s lawyers to work together to resolve the issue. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the news outlet’s report to CNN and said the hearing lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Details of the proceedings remain under seal and no decision has been publicly announced.

“The president and his attorney will continue to be transparent and cooperative, even in the face of the highly militarized and corrupt Justice Department witch hunt,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Insider.

“If the Department of Justice can prosecute President Trump, he will surely go after any American he disagrees with,” Cheung added. “President Trump is the only one who opposes the un-American militarization of law enforcement.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Prosecutors had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt following the August search of his Mar-a-Lago resort. The former president faces possible criminal charges in connection with the ongoing investigation into his handling of sensitive White House documents.

The FBI uncovered 26 boxes of documents during the search, including 11 sets of documents marked classified or top secret.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the DOJ and Trump’s team were unable to reach consensus on appointing a records custodian to confirm that all classified documents have since been returned to the government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/judge-wont-hold-trump-in-contempt-of-court-over-documents-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos