PM Modi chairs meeting of Governors, CM, LG; Says he belongs to the whole nation

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss aspects related to India’s G20 presidency, saying it was a unique opportunity for the country to show its strengths.
What did PM Modi say?
During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and union territories in organizing various G-20 events, the office of the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister (PMO) in a statement.
The Prime Minister stressed that the G-20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional metropolises, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the country.
Highlighting the large number of visitors who would come to India during his G-20 chairmanship and the international media attention on various events, Modi stressed the importance for states and union territories to take advantage of this opportunity to rebranding itself as an attractive business investment and tourism. destinations, according to the release.
He also reiterated the need to ensure public participation in G-20 events with a “whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach.”
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he had chaired a meeting of Governors, LGs and CMs to discuss India’s G-20 Presidency and related events taking place across the country during the coming year.
“Governors, LGs and CMs shared their rich insights into state preparedness. I also spoke about the need to document state experiences, which would be a valuable repository for times to come,” said Modi.
A number of heads of state shared their thoughts at the meeting, highlighting the preparations underway by states and UTs to appropriately host the G-20 meetings, according to the statement.
The meeting was also delivered by the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and a presentation was made by India’s G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.
India officially assumed the presidency of the G-20 on December 1.
The country is expected to host more than 200 preparatory meetings across the country starting this month.
The next G-20 Leaders’ Summit at Heads of State or Government level is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 next year in New Delhi.
The G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.
It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA and Europe. Union.
