President Xi Jinping attends first China-GCC summit, delivers keynote speech

On the afternoon of December 9 local time, the first summit of the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. President Xi Jinping attended the summit with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah of Bahrain, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait, Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said of Oman, Ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammad Al Sharqi of the United Arab Emirates and GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Al Hajraf. It was decided at the Summit to establish and strengthen a China-GCC strategic partnership.

President Xi delivered a keynote speech titled Building on Past Achievements and Jointly Creating a Brighter Future for China-GCC Relations.

President Xi pointed out that the friendly exchanges between China and the GCC countries date back nearly two millennia. In 1981, China established contact with the GCC from its inception. More than forty years later, the two parties have together written a magnificent chapter of solidarity, mutual aid and win-win cooperation. The rapid growth of China-GCC relations is attributed to deep mutual trust. China and the GCC countries have always supported each other’s sovereignty and independence, respected each other’s development paths, upheld equality among countries regardless of size, and stood firm in upholding multilateralism. . It is attributed to the high degree of complementarity. China has a vast consumer market and a complete industrial system, while the energy-rich GCC embraces diversified economic development. This makes both parties natural partners for cooperation. It is attributed to the empathy of the two peoples. Both belonging to the family of Eastern civilizations, China and the GCC countries have similar culture and values. Their peoples maintain close ties of friendship. It is also attributed to the solidarity between the two parties in times of adversity. In the face of regional and international uncertainties as well as challenges such as the financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and major natural disasters, the two sides have helped each other and come through difficulties together.

President Xi stressed that China highly welcomes the efforts of GCC countries to seek strength through unity and make the GCC the most dynamic regional organization in the Middle East and the Gulf. Standing at a historic crossroads, the two sides should continue the tradition of China-GCC friendship and seize the establishment of the China-GCC strategic partnership as an opportunity to enrich the strategic substance of this relationship.

China and the GCC should be partners for greater solidarity, further consolidate political mutual trust and firmly support each other’s core interests. The two sides should jointly uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, practice genuine multilateralism and uphold the common interests of all developing countries.

China and the GCC should be partners for common development, better synergize development strategies, and leverage each other’s strengths to cultivate the driving forces of development. China looks forward to working with all parties to push forward the implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and following up the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a view to promoting development and regional prosperity.

China and the GCC should be partners for common security. China will continue to firmly support the GCC countries in safeguarding their security and support regional countries’ efforts to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation and build a collective Gulf security architecture. China welcomes the GCC countries’ participation in the Global Security Initiative (GSI) in a joint effort to maintain regional peace and stability.

China and the GCC should be partners for cultural prosperity, strengthen people-to-people interactions, increase cultural exchanges, build on each other’s fine cultural achievements, and promote the rich values ​​of Eastern civilizations, so as to contribute their part to the development and progress of human civilization.

President Xi stressed that over the next three to five years, China will work with GCC countries in the following priority areas.

First, to establish a new paradigm of multidimensional energy cooperation. China will continue to import more crude oil and LNG from GCC countries, strengthen cooperation with GCC countries in the development of oil and gas and clean and low-carbon technologies, and carry out RMB settlement in oil and gas trading. A China-GCC Forum on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology and a China-GCC Nuclear Security Demonstration Center will be established. China will provide training opportunities for GCC countries on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology.

Second, make new progress in financing and investment cooperation. China and GCC countries could collaborate on financial regulation, set up a joint investment commission, and support cooperation between the two sides’ sovereign wealth funds in various forms. The two sides could consider establishing a China-GCC forum on industrial and investment cooperation, strengthening investment cooperation on digital economy and green development, building a working mechanism on investment and economic cooperation and deepen cooperation on digital currency.

Third, expand new areas of innovation, science and technology cooperation. China stands ready to work with GCC countries to set up big data and cloud computing centers, strengthen 5G and 6G technology cooperation, create innovation and entrepreneurship incubators, and implement ten digital economy in areas such as cross-border e-commerce and communication network. . A China-GCC cooperation mechanism in meteorological science and technology will be set up, and the two sides could hold a seminar on climate response.

Fourth, seek new breakthroughs in aerospace cooperation. China stands ready to work with GCC countries on remote sensing and communication satellites, space utilization, aerospace infrastructure, and astronaut selection and training. China welcomes GCC astronauts to its space station for joint missions and space science experiments with their Chinese colleagues. China welcomes the participation of GCC countries in payload cooperation in its aerospace missions and will consider establishing a joint China-GCC center for lunar and space exploration.

Fifth, nurture new strengths in linguistic and cultural cooperation. China will cooperate with 300 universities, colleges and primary schools in GCC countries on Chinese language teaching, work with GCC countries to set up 300 Chinese smart classrooms, provide 3,000 summer/winter on the Chinese bridge and will set up Chinese language learning and testing. online Chinese centers and courses. The two sides could hold a China-CCG language and culture forum and set up a bilingual library for people-to-people and cultural exchanges and mutual learning.

President Xi stressed that China and the GCC countries share the glorious mission of developing and revitalizing their nations. China-GCC relations are both centuries-old and young. China will continue to support the GCC in its pursuit of strength through unity, the achievement of diversified economic development and its increased role in regional and international affairs. China will work with the GCC to seize the opportunity of the Summit to usher in a brighter new era for China-GCC relations.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the summit on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. He noted that the many risks and challenges facing the world require solidarity and a joint response from all parties. Under the able leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made tremendous development progress and emerged as a major progressive force guiding global governance. The GCC highly appreciates the rich fruits of GCC-China cooperation in various fields, and highly appreciates China’s proposal for the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and its important contribution to promoting the political settlement of regional issues. All GCC countries look forward to closer cooperation with China and hope to identify priority areas for future GCC-China cooperation at the Summit, which will open a new chapter in this relationship. The GCC is committed to increasing experience sharing and technological cooperation with China and pushing for more cooperation results in infrastructure, health, energy, etc., to better meet global challenges such as the food and fuel crises.

Other GCC leaders present at the Summit praised the GCC-China relations and the first GCC-China Summit. They shared the view that the first GCC-China summit is a milestone in the history of GCC-China relations. The GCC countries and China have similar ideas and views, and their relationship fully demonstrates mutual understanding, mutual trust and win-win cooperation. The GCC believes that China’s sustained prosperity and development will create more opportunities for the world, and closer cooperation between the GCC and China will help promote a more just and reasonable international order and contribute to peace. and regional development. The GCC is firmly committed to the one-China principle and stands ready to work with China to implement the outcomes of the Summit and further deepen GCC-China cooperation in priority areas for the benefit of their peoples.

At the summit, a joint statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Cooperation Council for Arab States of the Gulf was issued, a 2023-2027 action plan for the strategic dialogue between the People’s Republic of China and the Cooperation Council of the Gulf Arab States was adopted and plans were drawn up for China’s cooperation with the GCC countries in various fields.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the Summit.