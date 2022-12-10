Maharashtra leaders meet PM Modi and Shah over border dispute, governors remarks | Latest India News





Maharashtra’s political leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to seek their intervention in two contentious issues brewing amid state tension over the border dispute with Karnataka and the row sparked by Governor BS Koshyaris’ remark against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While a delegation from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met Shah over the border dispute, BJP MP Udayanaraje Bhosale met Modi to demand action against Koshyari for his remarks. Since its establishment on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages including Belgaum (now Belgavi), Karwar and Nippani should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, refused to part with its territory. The Karnataka-Maharashtra border line has intensified after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently said that his government is seriously considering including 40 Kannada-speaking Jat tehsil villages in Maharashtras Sangli district of Karnataka. On Tuesday, violence erupted after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaum and Pune. On Friday, NCP MP Supriya Sule led the delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MPs to meet Shah. We discussed all issues including Bommai’s provocative statements and the atrocities inflicted on people in the border areas of Maharashtra, she said. We also informed him of the disparaging remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… He granted us a patient hearing and we hope for an amicable solution on the border issue, she added. NCP leader Amol Kolhe told reporters that Shah is expected to meet with the chief ministers of the two states on December 14 to resolve the border issue. BJP MP Bhosale met Modi over Koshyaris’ remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said he had previously written a letter to the president, asking him to recall the governor. The letter was sent to the central government by Rashtrapati Bhavan, and action should have already been taken against Koshyari, he said. The delay is regrettable but I think there is probably some procedure to follow because of which it may take time, he added. Last month, Koshyari sparked a row after declaring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a hero of days gone by and calling Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari current heroes.

