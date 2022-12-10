The largest wave power station in the world will be established in Ordu » Expat Guide Turkey





Eco Wave Power has signed an agreement with OREN Ordu Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ordu Municipality, for the construction of a 77 MW wave energy facility in Turkey. Following the agreement signed with Oren Ordu Energy, the Israeli company Eco Wave Power (EWP) will build the largest wave power plant in the world on the Turkish Black Sea coast. The project will be Turkey’s first grid-connected wave power station and, upon completion, the largest wave power station in the world. Under the agreement, Ordu Energy will transfer nine potentially eligible breakwaters to Eco Wave Power for a period of 25 years from the start of operation of the relevant pilot or power plant, while Eco Wave Power will be responsible for the construction, commissioning and sale of the power plant(s). It will offer a total of 77 MW of electrical capacity Under the project, up to 4 MW will be commissioned from a pilot station and a station 73MW will be added to the plant’s capacity in the future. Ordu Energy will have the right to partially invest in the different phases of the project. On the other hand, the entire project is expected to cost around $150 million. “With the goal of building a self-sufficient grid in the region, Ordu sees EWP as an important asset to fully realize our 100% clean energy potential,” said Mustafa Kemal Macit, CEO of Ordu Energy. The whole municipality of Ordu is excited to realize the full potential of the sea and use the unlimited energy resources of the sea to power our electricity grid. This project demonstrates that Ordu Energy is committed to investing in innovative clean energy technologies. Inna Braverman, CEO of EWP, said: This historic agreement will allow us to supply clean electricity from Turkish airwaves for the first time. With its ambitious sustainable development goals and its regional proximity to our headquarters, Turkey is an interesting place to continue the implementation and development of our innovative wave energy technology. Joint effort by Netanyahu and Erdogan The agreement “reflects a renewed effort to bring closer Turkish-Israeli relations during a recent phone call between the Israelis Prime Minister candidate Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aiming to agree to establish a ‘new era in relations’,” the two companies said in a statement. The EWP solution used in Tel Aviv EWP’s grid-connected wave power plant is currently in use in Tel Aviv, Israel, with investment from the country’s energy ministry. EWP will also launch a pilot installation in the Port of Los Angeles. As the world rapidly shifts to renewable energy, wave energy will figure prominently. Ocean Energy Europe estimates that 100 GW of installed capacity will be reached by 2050, which will cover 10% of Europe’s current electricity needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://expatguideturkey.com/the-worlds-largest-wave-power-plant-will-be-established-in-ordu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos