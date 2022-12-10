LHC rejects Imran’s plea in Shehbaz defamation lawsuit – Pakistan





LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition by former Prime Minister Imran Khan challenging the removal of his right to respond to objections raised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his defamation lawsuit against Mr. Khan.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued the order on a motion seeking Mr Khan’s disqualification as a legislator for concealing his putative daughter in his nomination papers.

A Lahore court hearing Mr Sharif’s Rs 10 billion defamation claim had closed Mr Khan’s right to respond or object after he failed to respond in time to objections raised.

Mr Sharif previously asked the court to close Mr Khan’s right to file his written statement due to undue delay by the head of the PTI due to unnecessary adjournments.

IHC issues notice on petition calling for PTI leaders to be disqualified as MP for concealing daughter

Mr Khan then appealed the lower courts’ decision to the LHC. However, Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal denied his petition and upheld the trial courts’ decision.

The defamation suit, filed in 2017, alleged that the defendant (Mr Khan) started making false and malicious statements against the plaintiff (Mr Sharif) that the latter offered Rs 10 billion to the former through the through a mutual friend in exchange for withdrawal from the ongoing Panama Papers case. before the Supreme Court.

He argued that Mr. Khan’s baseless and defamatory statements had been widely publicized by the media, damaging Mr. Sharifs’ integrity and causing him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety.

The court was asked to issue an order to recover 10 billion rupees as compensation for posting defamatory content in favor of the plaintiff.

After four years, the PTI chief filed his response to the lawsuit in 2021, saying a friend of his told him that someone he knew as well as the Sharif family had approached him with an offer to pay billions of rupees if he could convince him (Mr. Khan) to stop pursuing the Panama case.

Mr Khan said he disclosed the incident in the interests of the public good and therefore did not constitute defamation. He said he did not specifically attribute any statements to Mr. Sharif when recounting the incident.

IHC publishes notice

Meanwhile, the IHC on Friday issued the order on the petition seeking the disqualification of Mr Khans. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a pre-admission notice to Mr. Khan and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the request of Citizen Sajid Mehmood, asking their Counsel for Mr. Khan to help the court decide if the petition is admissible.

The court will resume this case after a fortnight.

Mr. Mehmood was calling for the disqualification of the leader of the PTI, an MP from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency, saying that following a Supreme Court ruling in Islamabad v. Habib Akram etc., all candidates for election to national or provincial assemblies were required to provide an affidavit regarding their credentials, assets, etc.

He said one of those pieces of information was about children dependent on a candidate and in that regard, Mr Khan had wrongly mentioned two children and omitted the third.

Posted in Dawn, December 10, 2022

