Gujarat Titans Hold Player Trials at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]Dec 09 (ANI): The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, the Gujarat Titans, have held player trials at their home ground, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad ahead of the auction.

The Player Trials took place over two days from December 8-9, 2022 and featured promising cricketers from the Indian National Tour. A total of 52 players participated in the trials.

Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki and Head Coach, Ashish Nehra took part in an interactive media session on Friday 9th December.

“It’s always great to come back to our home Narendra Modi Stadium. As we prepare for the IPL auction, the player trials gave us the perfect opportunity to take a look at some promising players,” said said Vikram Solanki.

The former Indian pacer said the trials were conducted with an eye on preparations for next season. Ashish Nehra said, “Winning Tata’s IPL with us was a memorable feeling. We are now preparing for the next season and really looking forward to it.”

Gujarat Titans made history in the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by winning the title in their debut season. The team pays homage to the rich cricketing heritage of the state which has nurtured many international players over the years who have represented India with great distinction.

The team is managed by Indian star Hardik Pandya, who played a pivotal role in the team that won the IPL title in its first season.

Pandya made crucial contributions with both bat and ball to lead his side to the IPL title and will look to replicate the performance next season.

The IPL mini-auction is set to take place on December 23 and will feature star players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green. (ANI)

