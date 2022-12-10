Xi Jinping says China backs Palestine with 1967 borders





Chinese leader calls for granting Palestine “full membership” in the United Nations, says Beijing “supports the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital city”. Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia is his third trip outside China since the Covid-19 pandemic. (Reuters)

President Xi Jinping voiced China’s support for ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and expressed frustration at the “historic injustice” suffered by Palestinians. “It is not possible to continue the historic injustice suffered by the Palestinians,” the Chinese president said on Friday at the opening of the Riyadh-Gulf-China summit for cooperation and development in Saudi Arabia. Xi called for granting Palestine “full membership in the United Nations” and said that Beijing “supports the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital city”. Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia is his third trip outside China since the Covid-19 pandemic. He arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for his first trip to the kingdom since 2016. On the third and final day of his visit, Xi said he considers the China-Arab summit “a defining event in the history of China-Arab relations”. Relations between the two “are based on mutual interest in peace and harmony”, he said. READ MORE: What does Xi’s trip to Saudi Arabia mean for the region? READ MORE: China’s Xi touts Middle East security, energy ties at Saudi summits Israeli occupation Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza during the 1967 Middle East War. It annexed the entire city of East Jerusalem in 1980, claiming it as Israel’s “eternal” capital – a decision never recognized by the international community. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and has since maintained a severe land, sea and air blockade on the besieged Palestinian enclave. Palestine regards these territories as part of its country, with East Jerusalem as its heart and ultimate capital. International law regards the West Bank and East Jerusalem as “occupied territories” and considers any Jewish settlement building activity in the territory to be illegal. The Palestinians accuse Israel of waging an aggressive campaign to “Judaize” the historic city by erasing its Arab and Islamic identity and driving out its Palestinian residents. Nearly 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in more than 130 settlements dotting the occupied West Bank alongside nearly three million Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation. READ MORE: US urges UN not to renew blacklist of companies in illegal Israeli settlements

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/middle-east/xi-jinping-says-china-supports-palestine-with-1967-borders-63395 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos