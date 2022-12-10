CM Elahi to dissolve Punjab Assembly as promised to Imran Khan: PTI leader





Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. APPEjaz Chaudhry hopes Chief Minister Elahi will dissolve the assembly. Says most Pakistanis want early elections. Said to have high hopes for the new establishment.

Pakistani Senator Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ejaz Chaudhry said he expected Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to dissolve the provincial assembly as he had promised to Imran Khan.

The PTI leader’s remarks come as the Punjab CM has on different occasions expressed reservations about the dissolution of the provincial assembly following the PTI leader’s announcement last month to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan has asked the outgoing government to call early elections.

The assemblies – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – are expected to be dissolved in 10-15 days, he said, speaking to Geo News during his visit to Sundus Foundation in Lahore.

Addressing the question whether the Punjab CM will dissolve the provincial assembly, he said one should not speculate unnecessarily.

The PTI leader said that 73% of Pakistanis want early elections and they want the elections to be held immediately.

Responding to a question, he said if President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reach an agreement, it would be a welcome development. However, nothing less than immediate elections will be discussed, he stressed.

Punjab CM against immediate dissolution of assembly

Speaking to a private news channel on December 4, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said he did not expect elections in the next four months.

The CM said: “The elections cannot take place for four months; the federal and provincial governments need time to work and the elections could be delayed even after October next year.”

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also said Khan advised all party lawmakers to return to their constituencies and prepare for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan ready to delay dissolution of assemblies

Khan had last week signaled his willingness to stop the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies if the coalition government agreed to hold elections by the end of March next year.

If they are ready for the elections by the end of March, we will not dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to conduct polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies, Khan said in an interview with a private news channel.

He added that his party would not agree on a date after March and that the assemblies would be dissolved this month. [December] if the government disagrees.

