Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai highway TOMORROW; Check here first | Automotive News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa and Maharashtra on December 11. During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 520 km link between Nagpur and Shirdi. An official press release says the Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is an important step towards achieving the Prime Minister’s goal of improving infrastructure and connectivity across the country. One of the longest highways in India, the 701 km route passes through all 10 districts of the state of Maharashtra as well as the renowned urban centers of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 55 000 crore.

The highway will also help to improve the connectivity of 14 other adjacent districts, thereby contributing to the development of about 24 districts in the state including Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions.

Embracing the Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and to sightseeing spots like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar etc. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game changer by giving a major boost to Maharashtra’s economic development.

In another step that will revolutionize urban mobility, the Prime Minister will dedicate “Nagpur Metro Phase I” to the nation, an official press release said.

Prime Minister Modi will launch two metro trains – from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua Line) – at Khapri Metro Station. Nagpur Metro Phase I is being developed at a cost of over Rs 8650 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Nagpur Metro Phase II, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 6,700 crore. The Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening health infrastructure across the country will be reinforced by AIIMS Nagpur’s dedication to the nation. The hospital, whose foundation stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, was established under the central sector program Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the airport in November 2016,” reads an official press release. Developed at around Rs 2,870 crores, the airport was built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. LED lights on the track, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other facilities of this type.

It has adopted some cutting-edge technologies such as 3D monolithic pre-engineered buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow pre-engineered walls, and 5G-enabled computing infrastructure. Some of the features of the airport include a runway capable of accommodating the largest aircraft in the world, 14 parking spaces as well as overnight aircraft parking, self-service baggage drop-off facilities, state-of-the-art and independent air navigation, among others. .

Initially, Phase I of the airport will handle approximately 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA. The airport will boost the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential to serve as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations. The airport is also expected to have multimodal connectivity.

While being a world class airport, the airport will also give visitors a feel and experience of Goa. The airport has made extensive use of Azulejos tiles, which originated in Goa. The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan cafe. It will also have a designated area for an organized flea market where local artisans and artisans will be encouraged to display and market their wares.

(With ANI entries)