Joko Widodo Between Kaesang will attend the Widodaren evening at Erina Gudono – PEEL MERDEKA





Sleman (KM) – President Joko Widodo accompanied his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, to the house of his future wife, Erina Gudono, in Sleman, Yogyakarta, to undergo a ceremonial midodareni procession on Friday (09/12). Jokowi and her family arrived at Erina Gudono’s residence around 7:00 p.m. WIB. The groom’s family looks compact in pink clothes, the man is well dressed, the woman is elegantly dressed. Jokowi’s grandchildren were also seen wearing similar clothes. “Asking for Allah’s blessing, I am Gibran Rakabuming Raka representing the family of Solo, representing the family of Mr. Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana, intending to hand over a peningset first as a sign of affection between the two bride and groom,” Gibran said as a spokesperson for the groom’s family. “Secondly, to hand over the future husband, Ananda Kaesang Pangarep, to perform nyantri. Happiness for us if you are ready to accept it,” he added. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Erina Gudono’s side, Abdul Muhaimin, welcomed Jokowi and Iriana’s extended family. Representing the Sofiatun Gudono family, he was grateful and thanked the Kaesang family for the gift. “Asking for the approval of Allah SWT, please allow us first with all our gratitude and thanks to accept the handover as a peningset. Second, accept the presence of the future groom, Ananda Kaesang Pangarep, to perform the traditional ceremony nyantri,” Muhaimin said. Also, Kaesang’s mother gave the offering to Erina’s mother. The gifts that were given were plantains, jaddah diamonds which became a symbol of greed. The procession continued with Erina’s mother drinking a glass of Zamzam water for Kaesang. After that, Abdul Muhaimin read the chess wedha which is advice or guidance regarding the four main attitudes for both bride and groom. The four main messages are that the bride and groom be more mature, responsible and respect each other; always devoted to the in-laws as well as to both parents; maintaining attitudes and behaviors and complying with company laws and ethics; and to obey and practice the teachings of Islam. “Finally, accept Ananda Erina Sofia Gudono for who she is. Accept him with all his faults and strengths. Accept him in his youth and in his old age. Accept him in health and in sickness. Guide him to a happy home. Make her your first and last wife until the end of your life,” Muhaimin said, reading a message from Erina’s family. The two families then introduced themselves to all of their family members who were present that evening. “It’s called Kaesang, number three. His son certainly has a slenge image but he has a good heart, is responsible, has a very good commitment, especially in the world of work. I’m sure that in the future I can make Erina happy,” Gibran said. After the family presentation, the procession continued with the viewing ceremony where Erina Gudono’s mother accompanied Ibu Iriana, Selvi Ananda and Kahiyang Ayu to view the bride and groom. After that, the groom’s family said goodbye, and the whole midodareni series ended with a prayer. Representative: Arf Publisher: Red1 Like that: As Loading…

