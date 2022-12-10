Donald Trump and American democracy are no longer compatible





FILE – Former President Donald Trump announces a third presidential run as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 15, 2022. As a businessman and president Trump still faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations emerged from judicial scrutiny time and time again with his public and political standing largely intact. But he may never have faced an investigation as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an investigation centered on the potential mishandling of top secret documents. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Even former President Donald Trump’s weakest acolytes, all sad, sycophant and obsequious, must know by now that he is down to a slice of bread. Those who refused to expose his madness, outrageous behavior, conduct and narcissism must know, even in the darkest and most residual parts of their minds, that the man is mad and poses a clear threat. , a palpable danger, for all that is dear to Americans. Yet they remain silent, his good MAGA warriors.

How do we know that former President Donald J. Trump poses a threat to our core beliefs? Trump, who announced his third run for president last month, is quick to say so, repeatedly and unequivocally. Late last week, Trump used his Truth social media platform to once again rehash his threadbare and disproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen, although there aren’t many evidence to support such a claim. But that never deterred him.

Do you throw away the 2020 presidential election results and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Trump asked in a post on the social media platform after Elon Musk posted Twitter files detailing the company’s 2020 decision to block sharing of leaked file coverage from the laptop Hunter Bidens.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

It sparked a nasty national anxiety attack and Trump later said no, no, no, he was not calling for the termination of the nation’s founding document. It was a lie spread by Fake News, he said. But later, he posted, steps must be taken immediately to CORRECT THE WRONG Simply put, if an election is irrefutably fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner or, at a minimum, be redone. In case of open and blatant fraud, there should be no time limit to change!

In other words, the former president wants an overhaul of the 2020 election, an idea sanctioned nowhere in the Constitution. No one has yet suggested how it could be done if someone really wanted to do it.

Count me among the zillions of absolutely amazed Americans at how far this guy is willing to go in his windmill jousting in an election he clearly lost. Put an end to the Constitution? He must be kidding, right? But he clearly isn’t. A guy with authoritarian tendencies, he is clearly ready to say or do anything and everything to achieve his ends.

There is his support for the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. There is his apparent support for the call for violent mobs to lynch Vice President Mike Pence for not derailing the election process. There is his claim that he could forgive himself. There are those pesky classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere, and his banter with QAnon, to name a few.

The list is long and extremely strange.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s highly unlikely that this insulting braggart could manage to mess with the Constitution. There are something like 17 million veterans in this country along with police officers and boatloads of other public servants who are sworn to protect the Constitution from all comers. Messing around with the sacrosanct document might present a short-lived problem.

Thankfully, Trump’s anti-election message seems to be falling out of favor among hoi polloi as people across the country, even in the ranks of the Make America Great Again crowd, are beginning to see that the Emperor don’t wear much.

Here in Alaska, former governors Sarah Palin and Kelly Tshibaka, both endorsed by Trump, lost their respective candidacies for the US House of Representatives and Senate. It should be noted that Trump’s clown car of hand-picked candidates did not do very well in the midterm elections where he endorsed over 300 candidates with mixed results. The lackluster performance has put a damper on Trump’s 2024 presidential aspirations, left the Senate in Democratic hands, and the GOP has struggled to secure a narrow majority in the House.

Given his past actions, and now his foolish suggestion to shred the Constitution to get the 2020 and 2024 election results he wants, it’s way past time for the Republican Party if it wants to survive to wake up.

To be fair, it’s impossible to dismiss Trump’s achievements in the courts, the economy, and regulatory reform, but all of that is now tarnished by his compulsive and dangerous drive to rule rather than rule.

For Republicans for America, it’s time to move on.

Paul Jenkins is a former Associated Press reporter, editor of Anchorage Times, editor of Voice of the Times and former editor of Anchorage Daily Planet.

The opinions expressed here are those of the authors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Anchorage Daily News, which welcomes a wide range of viewpoints. To submit an article for review, email commentary(at)adn.com. Send submissions under 200 words to [email protected] or click here to submit via any web browser. Read our full guidelines for letters and comments here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/opinions/2022/12/09/opinion-donald-trump-and-american-democracy-are-no-longer-compatible/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos