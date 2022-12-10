Harry and Meghan series’ attack on Brexit jingoism wrong, says Lord Frost





(Reuters) Tory peer Lord Frost lashed out at the Harry and Megane docuseries, claiming that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of chauvinism and nationalism was wrong. James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism in the Netflix series. The former Palace spokesman said on leaving the EU gave people with truly awful views of the world a bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say. Harry added: So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly when our relationship became public. He warned that if the government did nothing or if the media did not fix it, then a culture war, which already existed, would become huge and become a real problem. Lord Frost, Boris Johnsons former Brexit minister, said the claims resurrect the tired old criticism that our decision to leave the EU was motivated by racism and even claims that such attitudes have added to the pressures on their marriage. He told the Daily Mail: This smear simply does not stand up to scrutiny. All opinion polls show Britain is an exceptionally welcoming country to people of all backgrounds, has one of the lowest levels of racism in Europe and is the most positive about diversity . The Brexit hardliner has also suggested the Sussexes are ignoring the real facts or making deliberately incorrect claims for political reasons. No 10 said on Friday boycotting Netflix was not government policy, after Tory minister Guy Opperman suggested he would stop watching the streaming platform over criticism from Harry and Meghan on the Royal family. I urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure we really focus on the things that matter, the jobs minister told the BBC. Question time calling the Sussexes a troubled couple. A Downing Street spokesman later told reporters it was up to the public to decide which channels they wanted to watch. The story continues Meanwhile, Tory MP Bob Seely plans to introduce a bill that could eventually strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles. The Isle of Wight has accused the Duke of Sussex of attacking the monarchy, calling it a political problem. He suggested he could introduce a short private member’s bill in the new year that, if passed, would see MPs vote on a resolution that could give the Privy Council the power to downgrade status. royalty of couples.

