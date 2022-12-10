Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to travel to Moscow for the annual India-Russia summit

A face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled this year.

According to several media, Modi will not travel to Russia for the annual bilateral summit with Putin.

In December last year, Putin flew to New Delhi for the 21st annual Indo-Russian summit. This time Russia was supposed to host the event.

Citing sources, NDTV reported that the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in November was Modis’ last overseas trip this year.

Why is an in-person India-Russia summit unlikely this year? What happened when Modi met Putin in Uzbekistan? Let’s take a closer look.

22nd India-Russia Summit

According Indian Express sources,Prime Minister Modi would not travel to Moscow for the summit due to scheduling issues.

In 2020, the in-person India-Russia Summit was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As summits are held during the calendar year and 2022 is coming to an end, an in-person summit will not take place this year, according to Indian Express.

No date has been proposed by Russia so far for the meeting, according to NDTV.

The annual summits, which began in 2000, are the highest mechanism for institutionalized dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, notes Indian Express.

Bloomberg reported citing sources that the summit is not taking place after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

However, this was denied by a government source, according to Reuters Press Agency.

The source, who did not want to be named, told the news agency that the call not to hold the annual summit had come much earlier, adding that the nuclear threat was not a factor.

The war with Ukraine had previously figured in talks between Modi and Putin at the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“The era of war” ended

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin had met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand in September this year.

Modi had told Putin that the era of war was over, to which Putin said he would try to end the conflict and blamed Ukraine for prolonging it.

I know that the era of today is not that of war and we have spoken to you several times on the telephone that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue are things that affect the world, said the Prime Indian minister, according to The Hindu.

We want this all over as soon as possible. We’ll keep you posted on what’s going on there, Putin replied.

However, unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its refusal to continue negotiations and declared that it wanted to achieve its objectives by military means, as they say on the battlefield, had in addition said the Russian President, The Hindu reported.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in February this year.

Modis’ statements were welcomed by the West and were also reflected in the G20 statement in Bali.

India on the Russian-Ukrainian War

India has not explicitly criticized Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine. New Delhi also abstained in UN votes condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, New Delhi has called for resolving the crisis through dialogue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament this week: In Samarkand, the Prime Minister expressed global sentiment when he said this was not an era of war. His statement came in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, where our advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy has been constant and persistent. It also has greater resonance. We have also extended our support to specific concerns, such as the supply of food grains and fertilizers, and indeed to the safety of nuclear facilities. Our position has been widely appreciated by the international community and is reflected in the G20 declaration in Bali, reported Indian Express.

Reiterating India’s position on the war in September, Jaishankar told the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA): “We are often asked which side we are on. And our response, every time, is frank and honest. India is on the side of peace and will stay there firmly.

Despite pressure from the West to condemn Russia for the conflict, India has continued to buy oil from Moscow at discounted prices.

According to the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), between 2011 and 2021, 60% of India’s arms imports came from Russia, reported AlJazeera.

The Russian nuclear threat

On Wednesday, December 7, the Russian president said the threat of nuclear war was growing, but added that Moscow had not “gone crazy” and would not be the first to use its nuclear arsenal, BBC reported.

Addressing the annual meeting of Russia’s Human Rights Council, Putin said: “Such a threat is growing, it would be wrong to hide it.

“We haven’t gone mad, we know what nuclear weapons are. We are not going to go around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor,” he said. BBC.

Putin also admitted that the conflict with Ukraine will take some time, adding that Moscow will fight with all means at its disposal.

With contributions from agencies

