Anadolu Agency morning briefing on December 10





In Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey’s exports approached record $300 billion Turkey explained its position on transporting oil through the strait Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian energy company Gazprom Alexey Miller Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey and Bulgaria aim for $10 billion in trade turnover Turkish Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bulgarian Presidents Rumen Radev held talks in Istanbul on Friday in an expanded format. The 5th Traditional Flavors Festival was held in Tekirdag, Turkey Presidential Administration Communications Department Head Fahrettin Altun: Turkey is an ‘island of stability’ at a time of global uncertainty Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister: “Europe needs Turkey more than ever” Ankara to host national junior fencing championship The Liaison Office of the Presidential Administration of Turkey, in collaboration with Anadolu Agency (AA), has started training journalism students. 100 students from 10 Turkish universities participate in practical lessons

3 PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: War Can’t Have Winners and Peace Can’t Have Losers Exports of Turkey’s Automotive Related Industries Hit an 11-Month Record Sanofi Trikiye supplies 20% of pharmaceutical products to developed countries TRT World Forum: platform for dialogue on global challenges and issues Istanbul Photo Awards-2022 opened in New York Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine conflict could lead to war between Russia and NATO On November 9, Ukrainian ports left three ships with corn and sunflower oil The Pentagon will strengthen the air defense of Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: Invaders Actually Destroyed Bakhmut Ukraine and Great Britain discussed cooperation in the fields of defense and energy Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on the world to support the establishment of a special tribunal against the Russian Federation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Erdogan for his contribution to the prisoner exchange In the world: In Iran, a “group of terrorists” was arrested, planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Mashhad Russia has imposed sanctions on 200 Canadian citizens The White House announced the unprecedented military cooperation between Russia and Iran Canada imposes sanctions on the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Investigative Committee and the CEC of the Russian Federation Russian President Vladimir Putin: Russia will not sell oil to those who impose a price cap The leaders of Qatar and China discussed a strategic partnership Over 150 Rohingya Muslims rescued off Myanmar Fuel crisis escalates in Assad-controlled areas of Syria SpaceX has launched 40 satellites into orbit for its competitor OneWeb First Chinese-made C919 aircraft delivered to customer Brent is trading above $76 Japan, in collaboration with NATO, will develop a new generation of fighters UN concerned about public execution in Afghanistan Other news from the region: President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan is sincerely interested in developing integration Azerbaijan reported another bombardment from the territory of Armenia Russian Foreign Ministry: the United States wants to provoke a payment default in Russia President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin: Russia’s GDP decline in 2022 will be 2.9% Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov issued a joint statement on cooperation in the field of international information security President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov: Commitment to Eurasian integration is the basis for developing cooperation Banks in Kazakhstan were allowed to use Mir cards Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov: Opening Zanguezur Corridor will give impetus to Azerbaijan’s development The Anadolu Agency website publishes only part of the news in an abbreviated form, which is provided to subscribers through AA’s News Feed System (HAS).



.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morningexpress.in/anadolu-agency-morning-briefing-on-december-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos