PM Modi chairs meeting on G-20 presidency with chief ministers and governors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting of Governors, Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors on Friday, December 9 to discuss aspects related to India’s G-20 Presidency, saying it was a unique opportunity for the country to show its strengths. During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and union territories in organizing various G-20 events, the office of the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister (PMO) in a statement. Prime Minister Modi stressed that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the country. Highlighting the large number of visitors who would come to India during his G-20 chairmanship and the international media attention on various events, Modi stressed the importance for states and union territories to take advantage of this opportunity to rebranding themselves as attractive destinations for business investment and tourism, statement says He also reiterated the need to ensure public participation in G-20 events with a “whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach.” A number of heads of state shared their thoughts at the meeting, highlighting the preparations underway by states and UTs to appropriately host the G-20 meetings, according to the statement. The meeting was also delivered by the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and a presentation was made by India’s G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant. India officially assumed the presidency of the G-20 on December 1. The country is expected to host more than 200 preparatory meetings across the country starting this month. The next G-20 Leaders’ Summit at the Heads of State or Government level is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 next year in New Delhi. The G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA and Europe. Union.

