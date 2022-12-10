Majority of Americans don’t want Biden or Trump running again in 2024, CNBC survey finds





“No thanks!”

That’s how the majority of the public responded when the CNBC All-America economic survey asked whether President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump should run for president again.

The survey found that 61% of the public think Trump should not run for president, compared to 30% who think he should. And 70% say Biden should not seek a second term with just 19% backing a run.

A substantial number in each politician’s party prefer their name not on the ballot, including 37% of Republicans who do not want Trump to run with 61% independents and 88% Democrats.

For Biden, 57% of Democrats say he shouldn’t run for office in 2024 with 66% of independents and 86% of Republicans.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Brendan SmialowskiAFP | Getty Images; Drew Anger | Getty Images

CNBC’s Democratic and Republican pollsters both believe Democrats will likely support Biden if he is the nominee and Republicans will support Trump. In a primary, each candidate would have a substantial level of support that could enable them to gain the green light from their party, especially in the face of a wide range of contestants who would split the vote.

Still, both pollsters pointed to broad opposition within each party and said neither Trump nor Biden were leaving from a position of strength. While Trump has announced he is running, President Biden has yet to officially do so.

The survey of 801 Americans nationwide was conducted Nov. 26-30. It has a margin of error of +/-3.5%.

The survey found that 47% of those who think Biden should not run say age is a major reason, including 61% of Democrats who don’t want him on the ballot and 66% of seniors. On the other hand, only 43% of 18-49 year olds cite age as the main reason. Biden turned 80 last month.

Just 8% say age is a major reason they don’t support another run for Trump, who is 76.

Biden endorsement report card

Biden has other issues besides age. Despite a stronger-than-expected performance by Democrats in the congressional elections and several legislative victories, Biden’s overall approval slipped to 41% from 46% in the October survey, with his disapproval dropping to 54% from 50%. The president’s economic approval fell from 40% to 38% and disapproval increased by one point to 57%.

Only 20% of the public think the Biden administration’s efforts to dampen inflation are helpful, down five points from October; 28% think they are in pain, a drop of two points, and 49% say they are not making much of a difference, a jump of 7 points.

The survey found largely negative views on the economy and outlook, with just 14% saying the economy is good or excellent, the lowest level since 2013

When it comes to Congress’ top priorities, Americans are exceptionally united: They want lawmakers to tackle inflation. 87% of the public say it should be the #1 job and it’s the top choice for both parties and for freelancers.

Other issues show the more traditional divides: Deficit and spending cuts are the overall second choice for both the public, Republicans and independents. But only 47% of Democrats think it should be a congressional priority, compared to 84% of Republicans.

National protection of abortion rights is the second priority for Democrats. He was chosen by 72% of Democrats but only 39% of Independents and 17% of Republicans. And 68% of Republicans say investigating the Biden administration should be a top priority compared to 38% of independents and 12% of Democrats.

Immigration and border security are popular with Republicans but not with Democrats. And Democrats strongly argue that Congress is providing aid to Ukraine, a low priority for Republicans.

(You can view the full survey here.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/09/majority-of-americans-dont-want-biden-or-trump-to-run-again-in-2024-cnbc-survey-shows.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos