Judge rejects Trump team contempt claim





A federal judge on Friday denied a contempt request to former President Trump’s legal team for failing to comply with a May subpoena to turn over all remaining classified documents held by the former president. , reported ABC News.

U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell reportedly urged the Justice Department and Trump’s lawyers to come to a resolution themselves, according to ABC. The legal proceedings currently remain under seal.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the Justice Department asked Howell to find Trump’s legal team in contempt, after months of efforts to retrieve classified documents from the former president.

The Trump team repeatedly failed to appoint a custodian of records to confirm that all classified documents were returned to the government, according to the Post.

After the National Archives and Records Administration found classified documents among several boxes of documents recovered from the Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence in January, the Justice Department opened an investigation into the matter.

The department eventually subpoenaed the former president in May, in response to which Trump’s attorneys turned over 38 documents with classified marks.

While Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, said in a statement at the time that all records had been returned based on the information provided to me, Trump’s legal team declined to comment. affidavit certifying that all classified documents have been returned.

The FBI recovered more than 100 additional classified documents in August during a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

An outside group hired by Trump’s legal team found two other classified documents in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to various reports Wednesday. The group reportedly combed through four properties associated with Trump for classified documents.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that the former president and his lawyer “will continue to be transparent and cooperative” in what he called a “highly militarized and corrupt witch hunt” of the ministry. of Justice.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

