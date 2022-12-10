Politics
Indecisive and weak, or just pragmatic? Jury on Rishi Sunak after six weeks as PM | Rishi Sunak
For any voters who have listened to recent Prime Ministers’ Questions, Labor’s lines of attack have been consistent and brutal. Rishi Sunak is weak; he lives in terror of his backbenchers; it is, to use Keir Starmers’ retro-dessert reference this week: a blancmange.
One thing is clear. For the leader of a government that still enjoys a healthy majority of more than 60 in the Commons, Sunak is curiously unable to tell his MPs what to do.
Earlier this week the Prime Minister scrapped mandatory home building targets for local authorities amid a major backbench rebellion, despite pleas from other Tories that it would be a a nimbys charter, further poisoning the parties’ position with young voters.
A day later, it emerged that another wave of conservative unrest, largely from another wing of the party, had prompted Sunak to signal that he would reverse another stated policy and lift a de facto ban on new onshore wind projects in England.
It is a quasi-permanent rule of politics that a change in a leader’s position will trigger triumphant cries of U-turn! opponents, no matter how sensitive or anticipated, which means that the weekly attacks from Starmers will not have taken Sunak by surprise.
What will focus more minds in Number 10 are the opinions of Tory backbenchers. Here it is fair to say that the jury remains on a PM just over six weeks after the start of work.
Is he indecisive and weak, or simply pragmatic? I believe the latter but I also especially hope that, said one MP.
At least it’s not chaos anymore, said another. Always enjoyed this part. Anything else would be a bonus.
One of the paradoxes Sunak faces is that his growing reputation for bowing to the political winds is arguably partly a product of the same merits that made him so attractive to Tory MPs in the wake of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
The two former PMs themselves were hardly opposed to U-turns. Johnson capitulated on dozens of topics, most famously to footballer Marcus Rashford on free school meals, and the GCSE 2020 results algorithm.
Even more dramatic and rapid turnarounds were to come under Truss, who fired his chancellor and threw away more or less all the economic orthodoxy that had landed him the post within weeks of taking office.
What Johnson and Truss had to their credit, in the minds of Tory MPs, was the image of being staunch politicians, who in other areas would ignore backbench and public pressure for long periods.
Sunak’s opposite selling point to his traumatized post-Truss party was as a technocrat, a political CEO, someone who would dispense with the daily dramas and ideological obsessions, and listen to their concerns.
With that, however, came concerns that he had no primary mission, an impression reinforced by the number of policies Sunak abandoned during his summer leadership campaign against Truss. Everything from a charge of 10 for missed GP appointments to a commitment that all remaining EU-origin laws would be reviewed within 100 days of taking office.
Such abandonment of wholesale politics is not unique to modern British politics. Running as Labor leader in 2020, Starmers offerings to members included common ownership of public services and the defense of free movement after Brexit.
But Sunaks’ position is particularly weakened by the fact that he is both the third Conservative prime minister after the 2019 election and one chosen solely by his MPs.
Labor is keenly aware of Sunaks’ vulnerabilities, with Starmers Commons attacking the forefront of a wider message about the apparent weakness of prime ministers, a message the party says is now echoed in newsgroups.
A Labor source called Sunak a directionless leader in an incredibly weak position, at the mercy of an endless streak of conservative vested interests. It wouldn’t end well, they predicted: If there’s one thing everyone knows about Tory backbenchers, it’s that once they smell blood, they don’t won’t give up.
How conservative voters feel about it, especially those tempted to switch affiliations, remains to be seen. But the early signs may be even bleaker for Sunak.
Outside Westminster, some view arguments over its weakness or pragmatism as broadly similar to the scramble for the best deckchair view on the deck of the Titanic.
A Liberal Democrat MP said many local voters they spoke to recently, including former Tories, seemed pleased the Truss-era psychodrama was over, but felt Sunak was little more than a hand firmer on the helm as the party sailed towards the same iceberg. .
The view is that it is a continuity conservative, the MP said. A local Conservative member actually emailed to say that for the good of the country the party needed time in opposition.
|
