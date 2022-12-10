Politics
TRT Managing Director Sobaci Made Striking Statements at the 2022 TRT Global Forum
In the opening speech of the 6th TRT World Forum held in Istanbul this year, TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said: “After opening a corridor in the grain crisis, assured in the exchange of prisoners, helped more than 150 countries in the Covid-19 pandemic and fought for a life with personality for each of the 8 billion people, Turkey reveals “A more just world is possible” in its essence, its speech and its action. »
In the keynote address of the 6th TRT Global Forum 2022, which was held on December 9-10 this year under the theme “Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities”, TRT Managing Director Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said: “For a better future, we must expose the current situation with all its clarity, assess the potential to transform uncertainties into opportunities and together carry the vision of the future of the world towards hope.
He added: “As part of this, we must assess the importance and value of the exchange of ideas that will take place over the next two days with nearly 100 speakers and more than a thousand participants from almost 40 countries. Today, Turkey welcomes diverse ideas, perspectives and voices from around the world. But more than that, Turkey, under the leadership of our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, does not hesitate to put its hand under stone to act, bring a solution to the problem and protect the rights of all rather than the privileges of a particular group.
“Turkey is managing the crisis on the basis of reconciliation until the international issues are resolved.”
Sobaci said that Turkey has played a key role in resolving many global crises through President Erdogan’s cutting-edge diplomacy by bringing parties together and being a safe haven for dialogue:
“Turkey, which opened a corridor during the grain crisis, gave assurances during the prisoner exchange, helped more than 150 countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, and fought for a dignified life for each of the 8 billion people, demonstrates ‘A Fairr World is Possible’ in essence, in rhetoric and in action.At this point, our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading a process based on cooperation and consensus with all parties until until a solution is found in the field of international politics.
“TRT’s international channels broadcast with fairness.”
Sobaci concluded his speech by stating that they are expanding their international publications day by day:
“It is a sincere struggle for the truth, which must be done in the proper way. We see today that truth and lies, reality and illusion are intertwined in the global communication system. There is only one solution to counter this confusion, sometimes intentional and sometimes unintentional: to see the whole world through a fair visor, and not through filters; report and disseminate according to the principle of equity, without distinction between the strong and the weak. TRT World and all of our international foreign language channels continue to expand their sphere of influence with such an essential vision.
“TRT Africa, TRT Persian and TRT Spanish digital channels on the way.”
Stating that they are expanding their international publications day by day, Sobaci concluded his speech as follows:
“In addition to TRT French and TRT Balkan, which we launched this year, our international digital news channels TRT Africa, TRT Persian and TRT Spanish will start broadcasting in the coming period. As a TRT family, we are focusing naturally on global and regional issues with many international events that we organize throughout the year, as well as our broadcasts.In this context, as a Turkish public broadcaster, we strongly comment on the global news flow and the perception processes that are fed from a single source and have been going on in a unipolar way for many years.Mr. President, in all these activities we are supported by the self-confidence that you have given to our country in all areas. We strive to make our best contribution to the fight for a “fairer world” on a global scale in the field of media.
