Full text of Xi Jinping’s opening speech at the China-Arab States Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the first China-Arab States Summit on Friday.

Here is the full text of the speech:

Carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship and jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era

Riyadh, December 9, 2022

Dear colleagues,

Friends,

Good afternoon!

First of all, I would like to thank Saudi Arabia for its warm hospitality and thoughtful arrangement. I am very happy to join you for the first China-Arab States Summit. The summit is a milestone in the history of China-Arab relations and will lead us to a brighter future of friendship and cooperation.

China and the Arab states enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges. We got to know each other and made friends through the ancient Silk Road. We have shared the joys and misfortunes in our respective struggles for national liberation. We have carried out win-win cooperation in the current of economic globalization. And we stood up for fairness and justice in a changing international environment. Together, China and the Arab States have nurtured the spirit of friendship characterized by “solidarity and mutual assistance, equality and mutual benefit, inclusiveness and mutual learning.”

Solidarity and mutual assistance are a distinct feature of Sino-Arab friendship. We trust each other and have forged a brotherly friendship. We strongly support each other on matters concerning our respective core interests. We work hand in hand and move forward together to realize the dream of national rejuvenation. Together we brave the winds and storms in the fight against the COVID pandemic. The forward-looking China-Arab strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation and common development is unbreakable.

Equality and mutual benefit are a constant driving force in our friendship. China and the Arab States have set an example of South-South cooperation by pursuing mutually beneficial collaboration. The two sides have established 17 cooperation mechanisms under the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. Over the past decade, our trade has increased by US$100 billion, with the total volume exceeding US$300 billion; China’s direct investment in Arab states increased 2.6 times, with investment stock reaching $23 billion; over 200 Belt and Road projects have been completed, benefiting nearly two billion people on both sides.

Inclusiveness and mutual learning are key values ​​inherent in our friendship. We appreciate each other’s civilizations and have written a wonderful story of mutual learning. We continue to draw wisdom from each other’s age-old civilizations and jointly promote “peace, harmony, integrity and truth”, the very essence of civilization. We stand by our principles despite the clamor of the “clash of civilizations”, together advocate inter-civilizational dialogue, oppose discrimination against particular civilizations, and strive to safeguard the diversity of world civilizations.

Colleagues,

Friends,

The world today is in a new period of turbulence and transformation. The Middle East is experiencing new and profound changes. The Arab people’s yearning for peace and development is far more compelling, and their call for equity and justice is stronger than ever. As strategic partners, China and the Arab states should uphold the spirit of China-Arab friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and foster a closer China-Arab community with a shared future, so as to bring greater benefits. to our peoples and to advance the cause. of human progress.

– We must remain independent and defend our common interests. China supports Arab states to independently explore development paths suited to their national conditions and hold their future firmly in their own hands. China stands ready to deepen strategic mutual trust with Arab states and firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity. Our two sides should jointly uphold the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, practice genuine multilateralism, and uphold the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

– We should focus on economic development and promote win-win cooperation. We need to strengthen the synergy between our development strategies and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We need to consolidate cooperation in traditional areas, including economy and trade, energy and infrastructure development. In the meantime, we must strengthen new sources of growth such as green and low-carbon development, health and medical services, investment and finance, and expand new frontiers, including aviation and aerospace, the digital economy and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. We must also tackle major challenges such as food security and energy security. China will work with the Arab side to implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and promote the sustainable development of South-South cooperation.

– We must maintain regional peace and strive for common security. China supports the Arab side in promoting the political settlement of hot spots and difficult issues with Arab wisdom, and in building a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture in the Middle East. China urges the international community to respect the role of the people of the Middle East as masters of their own affairs and to contribute positive energy to the security and stability of the region. China invites the Arab side to participate in the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and will continue to bring Chinese wisdom to promote peace and tranquility in the Middle East.

– We must increase exchanges between civilizations to strengthen mutual understanding and trust. We should increase personnel exchanges, deepen people-to-people cooperation and promote the exchange of experience in governance. We must stand together against Islamophobia, cooperate on de-radicalization and reject the association of terrorism with any particular ethnic group or religion. We must uphold the common human values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, and set an example of inter-civilizational exchanges and mutual learning in the new time.

We welcome the Summit’s decision to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era and formulate the outline of the comprehensive cooperation plan between China and the Arab States, laying down the outline of the future China-Arab relations. . As a first step in following up on this decision, China will, over the next three to five years, work with the Arab side to advance eight major cooperation initiatives in areas such as development assistance, food security, public health, green innovation, energy security. , inter-civilizational dialogue, youth development, and security and stability. China has briefed the Arab side on the details of the eight initiatives and will work with the Arab side to promote their early implementation and strive for an early harvest.

Colleagues,

Friends,

The Palestinian question is about peace and stability in the Middle East. The historic injustices done to the Palestinian people must not be left unchecked indefinitely. The legitimate rights and interests of a nation are not commercial and the request to establish an independent state should not be refused. The international community must remain firm in its commitment to the two-state solution and the principle< la terre contre la paix >> resolutely strive to promote peace talks, provide more humanitarian and development assistance to Palestine, and strive to achieve a just settlement of the Palestinian issue at an early date. Recently, thanks to the efforts of the Arab States, significant progress has been made in intra-Palestinian reconciliation. China welcomes these developments. I would like to reiterate that China firmly supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with full sovereignty based on the 1967 border and with East Jerusalem as its capital. China supports Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations and will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine, support livelihood projects in the country and increase donations to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. United Nations for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Colleagues,

Friends,

Recently, the Chinese Communist Party successfully held its 20th National Congress. The Congress set the tasks and path for advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, and provided a blueprint for China’s future development. China will remain committed to maintaining world peace, promoting common development and building a community with a shared future for mankind. China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace and upholding international fairness and justice. China is committed to promoting friendship and cooperation with other countries based on the five principles of peaceful coexistence, and will strive to deepen and expand global partnerships. Acting on a mutually beneficial opening-up strategy, China will continue to promote high-level opening-up and push forward high-quality cooperation in the Belt and Road. In doing so, we want to create new opportunities for Arab states and all other countries with China’s new development.

Colleagues,

Friends,

A great cause starts with a dream and becomes a reality through hard work. Let us carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship, together build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, and usher in an even brighter future for our relationship.

Thanks!