Full text of Xi Jinping’s opening speech at the China-GCC Summit

President Xi Jinping attends the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and delivers a keynote speech titled “Building on past achievements and jointly creating a better future for China-GCC relations” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 9, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]



RIYADH – Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on Friday.

Here is the full text of the speech:

Build on past achievements and jointly create a better future for China-GCC relations

Riyadh, Dec. 9, 2022

Dear colleagues,

General SecretaryDr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf,

Good afternoon!

At the outset, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit. It gives me great pleasure to join you in planning the future of China-GCC relations.

The friendly exchanges between China and the GCC countries date back nearly two millennia in history. Throughout these years, the two peoples have continuously interacted along the ancient Silk Road inspired by the “Eastern wisdom” of peace, harmony and truth. In 1981, China established contact with the GCC from its inception. More than forty years later, the two parties have together written a magnificent chapter of solidarity, mutual aid and win-win cooperation.

The rapid growth of China-GCC relations is attributed to deep mutual trust. China and the GCC countries have always supported each other’s sovereignty and independence, respected each other’s development paths, upheld equality among countries regardless of size, and stood firm in upholding multilateralism. .

The leapfrog growth is attributed to the high degree of complementarity. China has a vast consumer market and a complete industrial system, while the GCC, which is rich in energy and resources, embraces diversified economic development. This makes both parties natural partners for cooperation.

The leapfrog growth is attributed to the empathy of the two peoples. Both belonging to the family of Eastern civilizations, China and the GCC countries have similar culture and values. And the peoples maintain close ties of friendship.

Leapfrogging growth is also attributed to the solidarity between the two sides in times of adversity. In the face of regional and international uncertainties as well as challenges such as the financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and major natural disasters, the two sides have come to each other’s aid and come through the difficulties.

Colleagues,

In response to profound changes not seen in a century, GCC countries have grown stronger through unity, achieved economic growth despite COVID-19, and worked vigorously for the political settlement of regional hotspots and thorny issues. They have made the GCC the most dynamic regional organization in the Middle East and the Gulf. China warmly congratulates you for all this. At a historic crossroads, we should continue the tradition of China-GCC friendship and seize the establishment of the China-GCC strategic partnership as an opportunity to enrich the strategic substance of this relationship.

– We must be partners for more solidarity. We should further consolidate political mutual trust and firmly support each other’s core interests. We must together uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, practice genuine multilateralism and defend the common interests of all developing countries.

– We must be partners for common development. We need to better synergize development strategies and leverage our respective strengths to cultivate the driving forces of development. China looks forward to working with all parties to advance and implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and follow up the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a view to promoting development and prosperity. regional.

– We must be partners for common security. China will continue to firmly support the GCC countries in safeguarding their security and support regional countries’ efforts to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation and build a collective Gulf security architecture. China welcomes the GCC countries’ participation in the Global Security Initiative (GSI) in a joint effort to maintain regional peace and stability.

– We should be partners for cultural prosperity. We should strengthen interaction between our peoples, increase cultural exchanges, tap into each other’s fine cultural achievements and promote the rich values ​​of Eastern civilizations, so as to make our contribution to the development and progress of human civilizations.

Colleagues,

Over the next three to five years, China stands ready to work with GCC countries in the following priority areas:

First, to establish a new paradigm of multidimensional energy cooperation. China will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries in the long term and purchase more LNG. We will strengthen our cooperation in the upstream sector, engineering services, as well as storage, transport and refining of oil and gas. The Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange platform will be fully utilized for RMB settlement in oil and gas trading. The two sides will work more closely on clean and low-carbon technologies involving hydrogen, energy storage, wind and photovoltaic power and smart grids, as well as the localized production of new energy equipment. We will jointly establish a China-GCC Forum on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology and a China-GCC Nuclear Security Demonstration Center. China will provide 300 training opportunities to GCC countries on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology.

Second, make new progress in financing and investment cooperation. China and GCC countries could collaborate on financial regulation and facilitate entry into the Chinese capital market for GCC companies. China will work with the GCC to set up a joint investment commission and support cooperation between the two sides’ sovereign wealth funds in various forms. The two sides could consider establishing a China-GCC forum on industrial and investment cooperation, strengthening investment cooperation on digital economy and green development, and building a working mechanism on investment and economic cooperation. The two sides could start currency exchange cooperation, deepen digital currency cooperation, and advance the m-CBDC Bridge project.

Third, expand new areas of innovation, science and technology cooperation. China is ready to build big data and cloud computing centers with GCC countries, strengthen 5G and 6G technology cooperation, jointly build innovation and entrepreneurship incubators, and implement ten digital economy in areas such as cross-border e-commerce and communication networks. A China-GCC cooperation mechanism in meteorological science and technology will be set up, and the two sides could hold a seminar on climate response.

Fourth, seek new breakthroughs in aerospace cooperation. China will carry out a series of cooperation projects with GCC countries in the fields of remote sensing and satellite communications, space utilization and aerospace infrastructure. The two sides could select and train astronauts together, and China welcomes GCC astronauts to its space station for joint missions and space science experiments with their Chinese colleagues. China welcomes the participation of GCC countries in payload cooperation in its aerospace missions, including Chang’e and Tianwen, and will consider establishing a China-GCC joint center for lunar and deep space exploration.

Fifth, nurture new strengths in linguistic and cultural cooperation. China will cooperate with 300 universities, colleges and primary schools in GCC countries on Chinese language teaching, work with GCC countries to set up 300 Chinese smart classrooms, provide 3,000 summer/winter “Chinese bridge” and will set up Chinese language learning and testing centers and online Chinese courses. The two sides could hold a China-CCG language and culture forum and set up a bilingual library for people-to-people and cultural exchanges and mutual learning.

Colleagues,

China and the GCC countries share the glorious mission of developing and revitalizing our nations. Our relations are both centuries-old and young. Let us build on our achievements and work together to bring an even brighter future to China-GCC relations.

Thanks.