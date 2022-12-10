Senior Tory MPs privately admit they will lose next general election

Senior Tory MPs privately admit they have already lost the next general election, HuffPost UK can reveal.

A former Tory cabinet minister says a Conservative Party defeat in 2024 is fast becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Other senior Tories have dryly commented that the current government led by Rishi Sunak is managing the decline.

HuffPost has been made aware of several instances in which senior conservatives and even cabinet ministers have openly predicted or joked about losing the upcoming election.

Some incumbent MPs will publicly declare the party will lose, including Sir Charles Walker who said it was almost impossible for Sunak to win.

It comes amid a mass exodus of Tory MPs – including former cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Matt Hancock – announcing they will stand down at the next election.

There will be more big names throwing in the towel this summer, a former minister has predicted.

Fifteen Tory MPs have announced they will step down in the next election, including rising star Dehenna Davison, who is a junior minister at just 29.

Will Wragg, 34, and former cabinet minister Chloe Smith, 40, also quit.

A Conservative Party insider added: MPs accept the view that it will be difficult or they will lose the next election.

If you get names like Iain Duncan Smith stepping down, others will join the bonfire.

One MP added: I think it’s pretty clear that there’s a lot of job hunting going on.

WORRYING DROP IN DONATIONS TO THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY.

I read with interest the worrying drop in donations to the #Conservative party third quarter 2022. This prompted me to review the latest Central Office financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2021. 1/17 — Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch (@peteratcmc) December 7, 2022

Tory MPs have been spooked by some recent polls which have given Labor a 25 point lead over the Tories.

A recent Chester by-election saw a 14-point swing to Labor which pollsters said would give Labor a comfortable majority in an election.

The local elections in May 2023 will give MPs a further indication of the direction the public is taking in the upcoming general election.

However, a Labor MP said that while the next general election was ours to lose, there was plenty of time for them to screw up.

Labor leader Keir Starmer even told his MPs not to tattoo any complacency on their heads.

It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, a former Conservative minister told HuffPost UK.

If colleagues keep saying they weren’t going to win the next election, then that’s what will happen.

However, it is also difficult to see how we are bouncing back from these polls. The party is tired and has run out of ideas. We will not be keeping most of these red wall seats.

And Labor voters who stayed home last time because they didn’t like Corbyn will feel they can vote for Starmer.

Another former Conservative minister agreed, adding: Where are the ideas? Didn’t actually do anything.

However, right-wing MPs in the party are less worried about Labor and more worried about the return of former Ukip and UK reform leader Nigel Farage.

A Tory MP said: If Nigel was serious, it could take a lot of votes from us. I would be really worried about that – it would cause a Labor landslide.

But I really don’t think Nigel can take the rejection again – he tried seven times to become an MP.

I’m not sure he’s seriously starting over. And Richard Tice [leader of Reform UK] just doesn’t have the same appeal.

However, the member might be right after Tice said The telegraph he had conversations with Tory advisers and MPs about joining his party.

And earlier in the week a Barnsley councilor quit the Tories to join the Reform Party.

Nigel Farage. Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

As the Tory civil war appears to have publicly died down, senior MPs are warning it is only a ceasefire.

There is a strong sense of mistrust in the party with many MPs still loyal to Boris Johnson blaming people around Sunak for toppling him.

There are even a number of die-hard Johnson fans who still regard him as their only hope of electoral success – although MPs say those colleagues are deceived.

People think they were mad to get rid of him, a Johnson MP said.

Boris could walk around my constituency naked killing the firstborn and people would still love him and vote for him.

Some Tory MPs are keen for Johnson to campaign in their constituencies in the next election because he wins the vote.

You can see the true believers sitting around him in the bedroom, a Conservative staffer said.

There are even MPs who think there is a slim chance Johnson could stage a comeback if he survives a Privileges Committee investigation into whether he misled MPs over the Partygate scandal. .

However, a Tory backbench MP hit back: some of my colleagues have this illusion that if we do really badly in the local elections, Boris will have that second coming too, all begging him to come back.

It’s for the birds, frankly. He was never fit for the office.

The Tory MP said he had no buyer’s remorse for backing Sunak despite his position in the polls and added: Rishi is our best hope, our only hope, there is no alternative viable.

Rishi Sunak PETER NICHOLLS via Getty Images

Other MPs repeat the saying that divided parties do not win elections and warn that the party remains ungovernable due to its various factions.

That majority we won in 2019 saw so many people elected who aren’t really true Tories, said a backbench MP.

There’s a big part of our party that didn’t have that background or experience.

Such divisions are already causing headaches for Sunak with rebel deputies forcing him to turn around on everything from house building targets to the land wind.

Against this backdrop, businesses, public relations and donors are now looking to build relationships with the Labor Party.

Meanwhile, donations to the Conservative Party have fallen to their lowest level in two years and the party is reportedly considering raising its membership fees as it struggles to raise funds.

However, not all Tory MPs share the view that their party is doomed with a former minister saying: We need to keep our heads down and focus on the economy.

In the next election, we will be in power for 14 years. We really lost our hand with the Truss government, we have to rebuild that.

We were in a better position than we were with Truss, but it’s going to be tough. If we can fix the economy, then maybe we’ll have a chance.

A few weeks ago I would have said Labor would win the next election, now I’m not so sure. It all depends on the economy.

Another more optimistic MP said his party must stop scoring its own goals and that its electoral hopes were not over before the final whistle.

A new poll by Savanta ComRes, released on Friday, may reassure Tory MPs after finding a 10 point gap between Labor and the Tories – a gap of just 11%.