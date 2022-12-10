Tamil Nadu will be zero carbon by deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: CM MK Stalin | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will reach net zero carbon ahead of the 2070 target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday.

Speaking after the unveiling of the Tamil Nadu climate change mission in Chennai, the chief minister said the government will create a separate green power grid, green energy policy and one-stop-shop system under the department finance for all climate change mitigation projects.

It has signed memorandums of understanding with the World Resources Institute, Anna University and the National Center for Sustainable Coastal Management. They will help the state set up ten smart villages and 25 green schools and achieve Blue Flag certification for more beaches.

“For all projects to be formulated, one-stop-shop approvals will be given. This decision will play a major role in growing the economy of Tamil Nadu to trillion dollars by 2030. A separate green corridor will be created to increase and transporting electricity generated from renewable energy sources. Already a resupply policy has been published by the Department of Energy. We are also trying to take steps to create a green climate fund of 1,000 In its first phase, 100 crore has been provided by the government of Tamil Nadu, which will be used to raise funds nationally and globally for environment-friendly constructions in the state,” Stalin said. .

Supriya Sahu Chief Environment Secretary, said, “Every department has a role to play in climate change mitigation efforts. We wanted to make the voice of India and other countries heard and showcase best practices so that the state can take them forward. United Kingdom for Wind Energy to the head of the local Coimbatore panchayat, all have shown that it is possible to achieve the goals.”

Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who is also a board member of the TN climate change mission, said the government should set specific targets for each sector.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Erik Solheim, said: “There are major opportunities in the green energy sector that Tamil Nadu should tap into and promote innovation and manufacturing in this sector. And for that to work, it has to become a grassroots movement.”

“Our goal is to achieve 50% electricity generation from renewable energy in Tamil Nadu by 2030,” said Rajesh Lakhani, Chairman of Tangedco.

industry secretary S Krishnan said: “Greater use of renewable energy, both solar and wind, the development of energy storage including battery manufacturing, pumped storage and green hydrogen are the main priorities of the government. .

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, said they will ensure that wet waste does not enter landfills in two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/tamil-nadu-will-be-carbon-net-zero-before-deadline-set-by-pm-narendra-modi-cm-m-k-stalin/articleshow/96122729.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos