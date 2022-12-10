Trump was fresh and new during his 2016 campaign. Did his fame fizzle? | donald trump





Instead of taking off like a rocket over the past three weeks, Donald Trump’s bid to win back the White House appears, so far at least, to be exploding off the launch pad.

The bluster of 2016 gave way to drowsiness in 2022. Opinion polls are grim. The legal setbacks are piling up. A string of dismal midterm election results, culminating in another Republican defeat in Georgia this week, have piqued his aura of party invincibility.

And Trump has committed astonishing acts of self-sabotage, from dining with anti-Semites to calling for the destruction of the constitution. He avoided a series of highly anticipated public gatherings, instead staying out of the public eye.

For any conventional candidate, such a list would be the end of a career. For Trump, who has long defied political gravity, the fallout remains uncertain. But even the most ardent propagandist would struggle to describe it as a flying start.

It couldn’t be worse, said Allan Lichtman, a history professor at the American University in Washington. And it’s not because Donald Trump makes mistakes. It’s because Donald Trump is Donald Trump.

He was something new, fresh and interesting in 2016. He presided over three disastrous election cycles for Republicans in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and he’s the same old Donald Trump, only caring about himself , wrapped up in his own grievances and hers. moans. It’s just that he no longer plays for the American people.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. When Trump first set his campaign launch date at his Florida club Mar-a-Lago for November 15, it was based on the premise that Republicans would enjoy a red wave in the mid-election. -mandate, putting the wind in its sails for the next elections. month.

Instead, midterms have been a nightmare as most of his hand-picked candidates, including Holocaust deniers, have been wiped out in swing states. This week’s defeat of former American football star Herschel Walker by incumbent Raphael Warnock in a Georgia Senate runoff seemed to confirm that Trump has become poison at the polls, prompting a headline on the once stalwart Fox News website: Herschel Walker just wrote Donald Trump’s political obituary. .

Gallingly, one of the biggest midterm winners was Ron DeSantis, re-elected governor of Florida by nearly 20 percentage points, cementing his status as Trump’s biggest threat. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted Dec. 1-5 found DeSantis leading the former president by five percentage points in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

So it was that Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago was widely derided as a wet firecracker, devoid of his usual bombast and gusto and even his daughter, Ivanka, decided not to participate in the one. -this. Since then, the campaign has been on autopilot and little has been seen of the former president cowering in Florida, venturing out only to play golf.

Trump’s exuberant campaign rallies, meant to give a quick boost to his third consecutive run for president, have mysteriously failed to materialize. In June 2015, by contrast, he declared his candidacy after riding down an escalator in New York and held his first rally in Iowa just 10 hours later, before heading to New Hampshire a day later.

Yet Trump continues to make a lot of Mar-a-Lago news. He dined with two anti-Semites: Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes (Ye later expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler). Still rehashing the 2020 election, which he falsely claims was stolen, Trump pondered terminating the constitution he once swore to preserve, protect and defend. He also posed for photos with a journalist supporting QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories.

Such antics have shaken even the faithful. Larry Kudlow, who was Trump’s White House economic adviser, shared his concerns with former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on his Fox Business show. I don’t understand what our former boss is doing, Kudlow said. I love the guy, but I don’t understand Kanye West, hanging out with white nationalists, hanging out with anti-Semites, talking about ending the constitution or postponing the constitution.

He added: I don’t understand, I don’t understand why he says it, and if he says it, why didn’t he apologize or fix the record or something, because he’s losing support left and right. I hear it everywhere.

Then there are the legal headaches, another contrast to the carefree days of 2016. Trump’s business was found guilty this week of all 17 counts in a New York tax evasion case. The Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses and other global assets, faces up to $1.6 million in fines, tarnishing its carefully constructed image as a businessman with a golden touch .

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith’s special counsel for two Justice Department investigations. One focuses on Trump for keeping government records, including some marked as classified, after leaving office. On December 1, Trump suffered yet another defeat when an appeals court overturned the judges’ appointment of an independent arbitrator to verify documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, paving the way for all records to be used in a criminal investigation of the former president.

The other concerns of the high-profile effort to undo Trump’s loss in the 2020 election; Smith this week issued grand jury subpoenas to local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. Separately, a Georgia prosecutor is pursuing alleged efforts by Trump to influence the 2020 election results. And the House of Representatives panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. Justice.

Lichtman added: The Trump Companies operate like a criminal enterprise. It’s now settled in court: 17 counts. And of course, he could still be charged with a whole host of different charges: mishandling of classified documents, interference in the Georgia election, incitement to riot, interference in Congress, tax evasion. There are a number of potential violations.

Many view Trump’s early campaign launch as a blatant attempt to avoid such a prospect. He characterizes the investigations as politically motivated witch hunts reminiscent of the Russian collusion hoax. His bet is that the Justice Department will be reluctant to prosecute an active candidate lest they be charged with interference in an election.

Kurt Bardella, a Democratic strategist, said: It seems like it’s not really a campaign, but more of an effort to use the illusion of a campaign to try to manage his legal situation. Trump’s legal strategy is directly linked to the Trump 2024 strategy. They are one and the same thing.

Garland’s actions so far suggest the legal immunity claim has failed. Trump’s efforts to clean up the Republican field, bullying and chasing potential challengers in 2024, have been equally futile, only serving to expose his vulnerabilities.

DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senator Tim Scott left a trail of clues as to their intentions. Big donors and Rupert Murdoch’s media empire have signaled they are ready for an alternative.

And yet, if those candidates split the anti-Trump vote, his shrinking but hardening maga base could help him win in a Republican primary like in 2016. Loyalty to the former president runs deep in the county and state parties. Even after his latest transgressions, the number of senior Republicans speaking out against Trump has been striking, but so has the number of mince words or silence.

Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, said: Show me the evidence where his hold on the party is breaking. The only thing we have heard from the party leadership is that there is no room for anti-Semitism in the Republican Party. We haven’t heard anyone ask that Donald Trump be removed as a potential party nominee.

Ron DeSantis didn’t say anything about the Mar-a-Lago dinner. He’s absolutely quiet so the idea that he’s going to be a leader is a joke because now was the time to lead and he was shaking in the corner because he was afraid he’d get slammed by Donald Trump.

He added: Trump is still the thing that drives and controls the results in the Republican Party as long as the political leadership allows the tail to wag the dog. If you’re afraid of your own shadow, you won’t get out much.

There is no doubt that Trump’s political obituary has been prepared a thousand times, only to be torn up when the Republican Party capitulates once again. Is there anything different in the air this time around? Bob Shrum, a Democratic strategist who worked on the presidential campaigns of Al Gore and John Kerry, said: The problem is that we’ve said it so many times and it hasn’t been true. On the other hand, one day it will be true.

