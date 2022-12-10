AGENDA-Political and general current events of December 9

For other journals, please see:

Political and general news Main economic events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Public Debt Auctions

The US Federal Reserve today in Washington —————————————– — ———————— This log is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ——————————————– – ———————– FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

** MOSCOW – A meeting of defense ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Moscow. ** WARSAW – Visit of French Foreign Trade Minister Olivier Becht to Warsaw – 10:30 GMT.

** SANTIAGO – The President of the Republic of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Chile. (Until December 15) ** ISTANBUL – Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrived on a working visit to Istanbul at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

**MOSCOW – Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin met with Kyrgyz Republic Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov in Moscow. ** BISHKEK – Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.

** SINGAPORE – Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Singapore for an official visit. ISTANBUL – Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal receives his Russian counterpart Sergei Vershinin for two days of talks which are expected to include issues such as the Black Sea grain deal and the situations in Syria and Libya . (Last day) SINGAPORE – Jose Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, will pay a State visit to Singapore at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob. (Until December 11) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay official visits to Indonesia and Singapore. (Last day) WASHINGTON DC – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, will travel to the US capital to attend the Washington edition of the Aspen Security Forum. (Until Dec. 10) RIYADH – Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in Riyadh. (Last day) MONTREAL – United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP-15) held in Montreal, Canada. (Until Dec. 19) BISHKEK/TASHKENT – Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will visit Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. (Until 10 Dec.) BRUSSELS – Meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council of the EU. (Last day) LONDON — Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will meet leaders of North Sea oil and gas producers to discuss the government’s windfall tax. HELSINKI – Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo Armend Mehaj will pay a visit to Finland. LONDON – British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hold a joint press conference in London. Ministers will discuss support for Ukraine, energy cooperation and action against climate change. MANILA – Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno holds a press conference on the creation of a sovereign wealth fund pushed by the Marcos administration – 04:30 GMT. ALICANTE, SPAIN – The Spanish government is hosting the Euro-Mediterranean Summit (9MED) in Alicante, attended by the leaders of the Mediterranean countries of France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia and Croatia , as well as from Spain. LUXEMBOURG/AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pays official visits to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kingdom of Belgium. (Until Dec. 15) RIGA – Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte meet in Riga. BISHKEK – Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Bishkek. BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas attend the Digital Summit in Berlin – 13:30 GMT. BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Berlin – 1500 GMT. TOKYO – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada meet their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles at a 2+2 meeting in Tokyo – 0830 GMT. RIYADH – Saudi Arabia is planning to host a China-Arab summit, which will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the virtual summit of the Eurasian Economic Union. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER ** ISLAMABAD – Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha visits Azad Jammu and Kashmir to meet with officials during his visit to Pakistan. (As of Dec. 12) – – – – – – – – – MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

** BERLIN – Polish President Andrzej Duda will travel to Berlin and is due to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at 13:45 GMT. BRUSSELS – Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY DECEMBER 13** PARIS – France is hosting an international conference to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs for winter as the war with Russia, which has led to numerous attacks against the country’s infrastructure, drags on. French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will deliver a speech via video link – 06:30 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU energy ministers are holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss a proposal for a temporary gas market correction mechanism. JAKARTA – The United States, Japan and South Korea are meeting in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to discuss North Korea following the country’s recent missile assault. STRASBOURG – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers a statement in the European Parliament on the prospects for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine – 1400 GMT. LISBON – Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa debates with lawmakers ahead of the European Council – 11:00 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – Washington is hosting the United States-Africa Summit. (Until 15 Dec.) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

** DUBLIN – Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at the launch of the OECD’s report on the Irish economy at 09.30 GMT. ** BANGKOK – Thailand’s Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith delivers a keynote speech at a World Bank event – 0220 GMT. BRUSSELS – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the ASEAN-EU Memorial Summit. BRUSSELS – EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA – Election to the Fiji House of Representatives. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY 15 DECEMBER BRUSSELS – Meeting of the European Council. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS – Election to the Assembly of the Representatives of the Tunisian People. – – – – – – – – – MONDAY, 19 DECEMBER GENEVA, Switzerland – Meeting of the General Council of the World Trade Organization (till 20 Dec.). – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY DECEMBER 20 AMMAN – French President Emmanuel Macron holds the second conference on Iraq in Amman. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY DECEMBER 31 SAUDI ARABIA – Stage of the Dakar Rally 2022 (As of Jan. 15) – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY JANUARY 1 TALLINN – 13th anniversary of the adoption of the euro by Estonia. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos begins his multi-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Until Jan. 5) – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, MYANMAR – 75th anniversary of Burma’s independence. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – 33rd Palm Springs International Film Festival. (Until Jan. 16) – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH – The ruling Cambodian People’s Party is celebrating the 44th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

** SALEN, SWEDEN – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto address the opening of the annual “Society and Defense” forum. PORTO-NOVO – Election to the Beninese National Assembly. – – – – – – – – – MONDAY JANUARY 9 MEXICO CITY – US President Joe Biden plans to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico. (Until Jan. 10) – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 12th anniversary of US-Russian civil nuclear cooperation agreement. – – – – – – – – – THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is hosting a meeting with the country’s delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos at 06:30 GMT. HAITI – 13th anniversary of the magnitude 7 earthquake in Haiti that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. – – – – – – – – – FRIDAY JANUARY 13 PRAGUE – The Czech Republic is holding presidential elections. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY JANUARY 14 TUNISIA – 13th Anniversary of the overthrow of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS – European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (Until Jan. 22) – – – – – – – – – MONDAY JANUARY 16 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. ABU DHABI – World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (Till Jan 18) DAVOS, Switzerland – The World Economic Forum is holding its 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (Until 20 Jan.) – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY 17 JANUARY BRUSSELS – Meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. – – – – – – – – – MONDAY 23 JANUARY BRUSSELS – Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY 24 JANUARY BRUSSELS – Meeting of the General Affairs Council of the EU. – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 12th anniversary of the start of the Egyptian Revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 KINSHASA/JUBA – Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (Until February 5) – – – – – – – – – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 NICOSIA – Election of the Presidency of Cyprus. LOS ANGELES – 65th Annual Grammy Awards. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 VENICE, Italy – Venice Carnival 2023 (until February 21). – – – – – – – – – MONDAY 13 FEBRUARY BRUSSELS Eurogroup meeting. – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY BRUSSELS Meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – NOTE: The inclusion of log items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will log an article based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Service (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)