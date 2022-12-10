PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa International Airport on December 11





In a bid to boost connectivity in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday, the PMO announced on Saturday. The development comes on the heels of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to provide world-class transport infrastructure and facilities across the country. The foundation stone for the airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016. Developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore, the airport was built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and features a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, in addition to the collection of rainwater, a state-of-the-art treatment plant with recycling facilities. , among other facilities of this type. “It has adopted some of the best in class technologies such as 3D monolithic pre-engineered buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow pre-engineered walls, 5G enabled IT infrastructure. Some of the features of the airport include a runway capable of accommodating the largest aircraft in the world, 14 parking spaces as well as overnight aircraft parking, self-service baggage drop-off facilities, state-of-the-art, independent air navigation, among others,” an official said. statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Initially, Phase I of the airport will handle approximately 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA.

The airport is expected to stimulate the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential to serve as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations. The airport is also expected to have multimodal connectivity. “While being a world-class airport, the airport will also provide visitors with a Goan feel and experience. The airport has made extensive use of Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa. The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan cafe. It will also have a designated area for an organized flea market where local craftsmen and artisans will be encouraged to display and market their wares,” the statement read.

