Injustice suffered by Palestinians cannot continue: Xi Jinping

Riyadh: Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictures) expressed his dissatisfaction with the injustices suffered by the Palestinians and affirmed China’s support for an independent Palestinian state.

It is not possible to continue the historic injustice suffered by the Palestinians, the Anadolu Agency (AA) quotes the Chinese president as saying during the opening of the Riyadh-Gulf-China summit for cooperation and development in Arabia Saudi Arabia, Friday.

Xi stressed the need to grant Palestine full UN membership and said Beijing supports the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as capital.

He said he regards the China-Arab summit as a defining event in the history of China-Arab relations.

Relations between the two are based on mutual interest in peace and harmony, he said.

The Chinese and Arab sides should strengthen their solidarity and cooperation and build a community for the nearer future, he said, hailing Arab participation in the global security initiative.

We are keen with the Arab side to implement common commitments such as strengthening development, health and food security, he added.

Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for an official visit.

He last visited the country in 2016.-Appointed