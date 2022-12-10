Xi Jinping signs the death warrant on the internationalization of the yuan





Ln November 24, the day on which the Urumqi fire took place which caused a wave of protest against the zero Covid measures, the People's Bank of China (PBC) published its RMB internationalization report 2022the renminbi, the Chinese currency commonly called the yuan. More precisely, it is the English translation of an original report in Chinese already posted online on September 23. Also read our series: Article reserved our subscribers A Chinese Communist Party congress under the sway of Xi Jinping Guided by XiJinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Erathe BPC is delighted with the international future of the yuan, as if to make people forget the nationalist and belligerent speech of XiJinping, delivered on the 20eChinese Communist Party Congress (October 16-22). However, with a roadmap centered on Leninist ideology for the years to come, the Chinese president has in fact signed a death warrant for the internationalization of the yuan. It must be recognized that the second world power lacks neither the ambition nor the means to promote its currency within the international monetary system. In 2009, the party-state was already calling for an international currency to replace the greenback. When the new Silk Roads were launched in 2013, Beijing clearly stated its objective of spreading the use of the yuan, before creating, two years later, the China International Payment System (CIPS) to manage cross-border transactions in yuan. Colossal currency reserves While the world admired its double-digit growth and the depth of its pockets, China was making acquisitions on all five continents. Its colossal foreign currency reserves gave it growing influence within financial organizations. In 2016, the CIPS integrated the Swift global interbank messaging network for securing cross-border payments, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) brought the yuan into the basket of special drawing rights (SDRs), the very closed club of reference currencies. , forgetting in passing that the yuan remained a non-convertible currency. The following year, the European Central Bank converted the equivalent of 500 million euros of US dollars into yuan in its foreign exchange reserves. Academic studies, expert reports and press articles on the irresistible rise of the yuan are then legion. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers The war in Ukraine will accelerate the rise of the international yuan and the fall of the royal dollar At the same time, the dollar is showing more and more signs of weakness. To circumvent Washington's sanctions against Iran, including its banishment of Swift, the United Kingdom, France and Germany created, in 2019, a competing system, Instex, with the blessing of China and Russia. Certainly, the project of the European trio has fizzled, but it illustrates the erosion of the power of the dollar. Already in 2016, former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke admitted, in an article for the Brookings InstitutionWhat exorbitant privilege of the dollar is no longer so exorbitant. In 2020, the share of central bank reserves (all the main ones) is 59% against 70% in 2000.

