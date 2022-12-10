Jokowi and his family arrive at Royal Ambarrukmo





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi and their families arrived at the Grand Ambarrukmo Royal Pavilion, Sleman, Yogyakarta to take part in the marriage contract procession for their youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Sofia Gudono Saturday (10/12/2022). Based on online monitoring by Bisnis, Jokowi and Kaesang and their families entered the wedding ceremony area located at the Grand Ambarrukmo Royal Pavilion at 12:30 p.m. WIB. President Jokowi appeared dapper in a typical Solo beskap suit in cream gold, complemented by batik cloth and red and white cloth. Meanwhile, First Lady Iriana Jokowi looks stunning in a new gold kebaya with batik fabric in her family’s colors. President Joko Widodo’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangerap, arrived at the Royal Ambarukkmo Hall, Yogyakarta, which is the location of his marriage contract with Erina Gudono on Saturday (12/10/2022). Kaesang was present with his father, President Joko Widodo, and his mother Iriana Joko Widodo. Kaesang, who appeared to be wearing a brightly colored beskap, was flanked by his parents. Apart from this, other members of Kaesang family were also seen namely Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his wife Selvi Ananda and Kahiyang Ayung and her husband Nasution. At the head of the Jokowi family’s entourage, the coordinating minister for human development and culture Muhadjir Effendy was considered the spokesperson with Gibran and Bobby. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin was present at the venue for the wedding ceremony of President Joko Widodo’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono at Ambarrukmo Yogyakarta Royal Palace around 12:34 PM WIB. Dressed in a black beskap and brown patterned batik, Ma’ruf was seen accompanied by his wife, Wury Ma’ruf Amin. Meanwhile, Ma’ruf will later serve as a preacher for Kaesang and Erina’s wedding which will take place on Saturday (12/10/2022). Based on monitoring of Bisnis via President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel, besides the vice president, a number of government officials were also present at the wedding ceremony venue.

