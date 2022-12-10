Imran Khan and Rajapaksa: 2022 was a year of political ousting in South Asia





The Indian subcontinent has shown its politically vibrant and democratically fragile side in all its glory in 2022. The year began with TV appearances by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming a “foreign hand” to oust him from the power, which he believed was imminent. In mid-2022, the people of the southern Indian island nation of Sri Lanka decided they were done with the perceived presidential incompetence and corruption of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration.

Imran Khan was ousted from power on April 10 following a midnight vote of no-confidence in Pakistan’s National Assembly. As members of Khan’s Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party lost the no-confidence motion, their National Assembly walkout was followed by opposition lawmakers who rose to sing the national anthem of the country. No Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed a five-year term and neither Imran Khan nor 2022 could break this convention which, over the decades, has come to mark Pakistan’s democratic fragility.

In mid-2022, Sri Lankans marched to the president’s house in Colombo, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Pakistan eventually got Shehbaz Sharif as its 23rd prime minister, while Sri Lanka got Ranil Wickremsinghe as president.

When Imran Khan said he would play ‘until the last ball’

On the evening of March 31, Pakistani televisions showed a man who had won the first-ever cricket world cup in 1992. Still Prime Minister of Pakistan at the time, Imran Khan’s body language was bashful. There have been slips that have resulted in diplomatic fiascos. There were unverified claims which provided fertile ground for opposition politicians to attack Khan’s legitimacy as prime minister. Khan claimed lawmakers were being paid 200-250 million Pakistani rupees to vote against him in the impending no-confidence vote. In what appeared to be a slip, Khan said “America…no, not another country’s America,” had helped destabilize his government.

“I played cricket for 20 years and I will play until the last ball. I never gave up in my life,” Khan said with a semblance of triumph. “You will see that I will come out stronger after the vote (on no confidence), regardless of the outcome of the vote,” Imran Khan said on March 31 in a televised address.

Ten days later, Khan was ousted from power after a vote of no-confidence citing the alleged involvement of a cricketer-turned-politician in the Toshakhana scandal.

Khan was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Months later, in November, Khan faced death threats when he was shot in the leg while addressing residents of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Both for democracy in Pakistan and for Imran Khan, 2022 could not bring the best that Pakistani citizens and Khan’s supporters would have expected.

When Sri Lanka’s economic decline brought people to the streets

Fueled by unprecedented economic decline, Sri Lanka experienced its most significant change in leadership in July 2022 when people stormed into the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to demand his removal. President Gotabaya’s ancestral home was also set on fire by agitated protesters. People from all walks of life affected by 10-hour power cuts, shortages of essentials such as cooking gas and fuel have joined the protest holding the government accountable. Gotabaya fled for his life, first to the Maldives, then to Singapore.

Public fury at Gotabaya and his family members, who held positions of power in government, has grown this year as Sri Lankans suffocated amid crippling shortages and the soaring cost of living that his government apparently failed to resolve. The unrest, which first manifested itself in pocket protests, built up between April and June on the Colombos waterfront and in several other places on the island, culminating in the demonstration of unprecedented resistance in the capital on July 9. Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned on July 15. Protesters also left the main anti-government protest camp on Colombo’s Galle Face promenade, where they had been stationed since April 9, calling it a “Gota go home village” (Rajapaksa go home).

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been replaced by Ranil Wickremesinghe as President of Sri Lanka.

For the Indian subcontinent, the year 2022 ended with Nepal’s re-election of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for a second term. While Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh has sought a fifth term in elections due to be held in January 2024 against opposition demands for immediate elections in the country.

