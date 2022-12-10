After securing third term in power, Xi Jinping focuses on ‘complete control’ of military, efficiency to launch wars, demands ‘resolute loyalty’





After securing power for a third term at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping “secured full control” and loyalty of the military, the Hong Kong Post reported. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ensured that the armed forces prepare to focus their energy on efficiency in launching wars, enhance their ability to win, and effectively fulfill the “missions and tasks” of the army in the “new era”. According to the report, China’s armed forces should “stay staunchly loyal” to Xi Jinping and “support, safeguard and defend” the leadership to the core. The Chinese leader called on the military to follow the “one basic standard of combat efficiency, focus all energy on combat, work hard on combat, accelerate the improvement of victory capabilities, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, development interests and completion”. the various tasks assigned by the party and the people,” according to The Hong Kong Post. Recently, Xi Jinping inspected the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission, hinting that the new Central Military Mission will operate according to the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The new Central Military Mission will strengthen military training and preparedness. According to the report, the 20th CPC National Congress made strategic arrangements for national defense and military building based on the “comprehensive situation of building a modern socialist country and calling for the great rejuvenation of China.” in a “global” way, according to the Hong Kong Post. It stressed the need to succeed in achieving the goal of “the army’s centennial struggle as planned”, the report quoted special articles published on the occasion. The report said the CCP leadership invokes external threats to impress on the military how important its deference to the leadership is in the current situation. The report said the world is facing profound changes that are accelerating the development of China’s security situation. The Chinese military should implement the CPC’s idea of ​​strengthening the military and focusing energy on combat and improving victory capabilities and resolutely defending national sovereignty and security. Military personnel have been instructed to be loyal to the Chinese leader and the party. In addition, cadres of military units that report directly to the Military Commission were ordered to “comprehensively strengthen party building in the military.” In addition, security personnel were instructed to maintain party leadership over the people’s army and safeguard Xi Jinping’s position as the core of the party’s central committee. Military personnel have been instructed to maintain a “high degree of consistency” with the CCP’s central committee and to be absolutely loyal and reliable in ensuring that military equipment always adheres to party command. (This report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the title, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/12/china-xi-jinping-wins-third-term-demands-loyalty-army-efficiency-launch-wars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos