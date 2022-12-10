What if Donald Trump does not leave quietly?





On Tuesday, voters in Georgia elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a full six-year term. The result reaffirms the verdict made by voters in the state in November, when Herschel Walker became the only Republican in Georgia to fail to win a majority of votes. As Axioss Josh Kraushaar observed, Warnock’s victory caps a historic GOP embarrassment, with 2022 being the first midterm since 1934 in which the party controlling the White House retained all the Senate seats it held.

What happened to the Republican Party is no mystery. The GOP knows it has a problem with Trump. Indeed, since the former president announced his intention to run for president again in 2024, he has made it much easier to jump into the political orbit. Many non-incumbent Trump-anointed Republicans the celebrities, neophytes, soapbox agitators who wore their persecution complex on their sleeves lost. Where MAGA candidates have won, they have narrowly won while trailing far behind more conventional Republicans on the same ballot. His dismal performance as a sidekick, the grotesque company he keeps and his heavily lethargic campaign have given Republicans pining for a post-Trump GOP all the ammunition they need.

But Trump has many options at his disposal to defeat the Republican Party’s counterrevolutionaries. If the most salient argument against Trump among GOP voters is that he and his movement are election poison, Trump can convince his fellow Republicans that the GOP will suffer even worse losses if they abandon him. As Senator Lindsay Graham explained last year, Trump could make the party stronger, but he could also destroy it. And what if he doesn’t go away quietly?

Trump’s tried-and-true tactic to get Republican Party elites to acquiesce would be to threaten an independent presidential bid if he looks likely to lose the nomination. The mere possibility produced a wild and humiliating ride in his 2016 run. Then-Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus tried to lock Trump in by forcing him to sign a pledge of support for the GOP and to his candidates, a document that Trump has treated with deserved contempt. Priebus’ threat of consequences for breaking that loyalty oath was empty then and even emptier now: there are no credible consequences attached to the breach.

The same apprehension that crippled the party in 2016 could cripple the GOP today if Trump threatens to run away with his share of the Republican base. Even if that warning never materializes, Trump can still make party life miserable for its members. In fact, it’s hard to see how he doesn’t.

There are already signs that the pro-Trump commentator class is retreating to the comfort of a fiction that has driven the insurgent right for more than a decade: that all party shortcomings are due to the machinations of saboteurs, saboteurs and deviationists within the Republican Party. establishment. Fox News host Laura Ingraham, among others, blamed Walkers’ failures in part on a lack of sufficient enthusiasm for her candidacy among Senate Republicans and their leadership.

It seems inconsequential that Sen. Mitch McConnells’ Senate Leadership Fund poured $18 million into the Georgia runoff when Trump, his allies and even the Republican National Senate Committee, led by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, left Walker for dead. As Politico reported, although NRSC staffers bragged about spending millions on Walker in the run-off election, publicly available data indicates the committee bought a measly half a million television advertising dollars in this race.

The question for Republicans is: who will put their careers on the line to prevent this from happening?

In this story, the insurrectionary right absolves itself of responsibility for its repeated failures of judgement. Already, the incoming Republican majority in the House seems determined to engage in fanciful flights of fancy that provide Republican members with platforms to stand on, even if that only reminds voters who believe the GOP has no no interest in governing. And the most fanciful of all lost causes is the one Trump is most invested in: investigating his enemies.

The No. 1 thing is this weaponization of the DOJ against the American people, said Rep. Jim Jordan, the likely future chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in October. Jordan was referring to the process that culminated in the FBI’s search for the ownership of Trumps Mar-a-Lago, a process that Jordan, with the support of the leadership of House GOPs, now wishes to investigate. As Rep. Kevin McCarthy warned Attorney General Merrick Garland, save your paperwork and clean up your calendar.

The behavior of former presidents indicates that the allegation behind the Justice Department’s investigation that Trump was sitting on documents that are the property of the National Archives is an open and closed matter. Republicans in Congress might want to forget that they ever viewed Trump’s persecution claims with so much credulity, but Trump and his supporters won’t let the GOP slip away from their rhetorical pledges so easily. Republican voters’ appetite for spectacle is real. Any failure to give them what they want will be exploited by the former president.

As 2024 approaches and Trump clings to his role as kingmaker, even at the risk of replicating the dismal performance of the GOPs in 2022, the question for Republicans is: who will put their careers on the line to prevent that this does not happen? We know what such an effort would look like. Stung by unnecessary losses at the Senate level in 2010, Republican institutionalists jumped out of the umpires’ chair in 2014 and intervened in the primaries with great effect. McConnell and his allies forced lethargic campaigns to shake up their staff, convinced proven losers to step down to make room for more eligible candidates, and imposed a disciplined anti-Obama message on the party as a whole. The moves worked, and the GOP won nine Senate seats.

This year, the risks associated with courting the wrath of the MAGA wing have outweighed the incentives to save Republican voters from themselves. Perhaps Republican voters will be less inclined to self-destruct in 2024. But if they are not, who in the Republican firmament will be willing to sacrifice their own political prospects to avert disaster? Even if saviors exist, they need other eligible candidates willing to submit to the judgment of a Trumpified GOP in case they can spend at least six years serving a thankless role in the US Senate.

Anyone invested in the electoral health of the Republican Party knows what to do. It is another thing, however, to appeal to the will to do so. Dragging the GOP away from Trump will not be a free proposition, and it will not build itself. The personalities who will take on this task will perhaps make themselves known soon enough, but they will meet with a great deal of resistance. It is a risky business that will require sacrifice from those who carry it out, but with great potential rewards for party and country.

