Twitter Files 3.0 reveals how Donald Trump was misrepresented by the Supreme Court of Moderation





The third installment of Elon Musk’s Twitter Files revealed what happened behind the scenes during the moments of judgment between January 6 and January 8, 2022, when former US President Donald Trump was ousted from Twitter. Twitter Files 3.0 revealed the presence of a “Supreme Court of Moderation” within Twitter’s security operations department which had smaller but “more powerful” executives. They reportedly render “on-the-fly content decisions, often in minutes and based on guesswork, gut calls, even Google searches, in cases involving the President (Donald Trump)”.

Substack writer Matt Taibbi illustrated the imprecise “gut calls” that Twitter’s “Supreme Court of Moderation” has taken, pointing to the internal flagging of even Donald Trump’s factually correct tweets.

16. This latter group was a Supreme Court of high-speed moderation, making content decisions on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesswork, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President. pic.twitter.com/5ihsPCVo62

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

“Regardless of your opinion of the decision to remove Trump that day, Twitter’s internal communications between January 6 and January 8 have clear historical significance. Even Twitter employees understood instantly that it was a defining moment in the annals of speech,” Taibbi wrote. Friday.

He then shared a screenshot of a Twitter employee asking, “Is this the first sitting head of state to be suspended?”

Twitter ignored pro-Biden tweets warning Trump ‘could steal the election’

Matt Taibbi revealed that there were several instances of conversations surrounding pro-Joe Biden tweets that said Trump “might try to steal the election.” These tweets were acknowledged by Twitter executives but went unreported. While pro-Donald Trump tweets that claimed to have stolen similar elections were often flagged and deleted until the associated Twitter accounts were suspended.

Taibbi reported that Twitter executives “started dealing with new powers” following their decision to ban Trump, indicating that they were “ready to ban future presidents and White Houses, maybe even Joe Biden.” . The new administration, according to one executive, will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary.

“Ultimately, they looked at the big picture. But this approach can go both ways,” Taibbi wrote. “Most of the internal debate leading to Trump’s ban took place during those three days in January. However, the intellectual framework was laid in the months leading up to the Capitol Riots.”

Trump Election Tweet Line: De-Amplification Tool Rolled Back After Initial Approval

According to documents, in December 2020, after Trump’s defeat in the presidential election, Twitter rolled out a new “de-amplification” tool that would tag the president’s election theft claims.

“Some leaders wanted to use the new de-amplification tool to silently limit Trumps reach right now,” Taibbi wrote, noting that they wanted to delete a Dec. 10 tweet from Trump. “However, in the end, the team had to use older versions, less aggressive labeling tools at least for that day, until the L3 entities went live the next morning.”

“The significance is that this shows that Twitter, in 2020 at least, was deploying a wide range of visible and invisible tools to curb Trump’s engagement, well before D6. The ban will come after other avenues have been exhausted” , tweeted Taibbi. “In Twitter docs, leaders often refer to bots, for example, let’s put a bot on it. A bot is any automated heuristic moderation rule. It could be anything: whenever a person in Brazil uses green and blob in the same sentence, action could be taken.”

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has spoken out about the transparency of Twitter’s past and present actions when it comes to curating content on the platform, including censored content. Earlier this week, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey asked Elon Musk if Twitter’s current goal is “transparency to build trust,” why not post everything unfiltered and let people judge for themselves- same, including all discussion of current and future actions.

“Make everything public now,” Jack wrote using the “Twitter Files” hashtag.

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/twitter-files-30-reveal-how-donald-trump-was-de-platformed-by-supreme-court-of-moderation-541763 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos