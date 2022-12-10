Jokowi Reveals Why Minister Pratikno and Basuki Witnessed Kaesang-Erina Wedding – Solopos.com

SOLOPOS.COM – Witness to the wedding of Kaesang_Erina, PUPR Minister Mochamad Basuki Hadimuljono (right) and Minister Secretary of State, Pratikno (left), Saturday (10/12/2022). (Solopos.com/Wulandari Dwisulistyowati).

Solopos.com, SLEMAN Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono officially became husband and wife after getting their consent and consent at Pendapa Ageng, Royal Ambarrukmo Yogyakarta on Saturday (10/12/2022).

After the Kaesang and Erina contract procession, President Jokowi was grateful that the event could go well. When asked about the gifts, Jokowi said the gifts were out of love for both of them.

During the press conference, Jokowi explained his reasons for appointing PUPR Minister Mochamad Basuki Hadimuljono to attend Kaesang’s wedding and State Secretary Pratikno to attend Erina.

Jokowi said it was Kaesang who picked the two outright. All he left to Kaesang’s decision and will.

Jokowi also explained why SOE Minister Erick Tohir was on the committee. He said Erick was only asked to help out a bit with protocol because he had management experience in a number of areas. an event.

The committee is still the nuclear family. “Yes, the committee is actually from the family. wong We have a building, a restoration, an EO. So it’s every day. Only for the protocol, we ask for the help of one or two ministers,” Jokowi said.

“Pak Erik also because he has management security in several places an event so I can help a little. It helps a bit,” Jokowi said.

President Joko Widodo’s family immediately left for Solo to prepare for a series of in-laws events at Mangkunegaran Temple on Sunday (12/11/2022).

Jokowi explained that all the requirements for the nunduh-in-law program were prepared by the committee assisted by ministers. “Yes, everything has been prepared, in detail by the committee, from the family assisted one or two by the minister. A little help,” he said.

Moreover, Jokowi prayed that her two children could build a harmonious and harmonious family for all time.

“Alhamdulillah, today we see that the qobul consent went well. Me and Mrs. Iriana are very happy and happy, and we pray that Mas Kaesang and Mrs. Erina will soon have a new life, and messages of mutual understanding , complementarity, then harmony, harmony, forever to the grandparents nine-nine. Happy, happy, relieved,” he said.

In Kaesang, Jokowi gave a special message to be more serious after building a household. “Specifically, I told kaesang. Kaesang is happy slingshot and not serious. Well, he already has a wife, I’ll put it more seriously, just a little. Don’t be too serious, you’ll age quickly,” he said.

When asked how many grandchildren he wants, Pak Jokowi replied to the media team to ask Kaesang. “Ask Kaesang,” he said. Meanwhile, when asked about a special gift, Jokowi replied that the gift was love.

The completion of the granted consent marked that the three children of President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, were all either married or finished.

Joko Widodo at a press conference in Yogyakarta admitted that he was happy, happy and relieved. “Happy, happy, relieved. Especially?” asked Jokowi.

“The two of us again. But later there will be grandchildren,” Iriana said. However, when asked how many grandchildren they would like, Jokowi and his wife Kompang gave Kaesang everything. The two children of Joko Widodo and Iriana were already married and had children.

The first child Gibran Rakabuming Raka married Selvi Ananda in 2015. Both were blessed with two children. Moreover, Kahiyang Ayu also married Bobby Nasution in 2017. The two had three children.

Previously, it was reported that Erina and Kesang were married directly by the marriage guardian who was also Erina’s older brother, Allen Gudono. Allen replaced his late father, Mohammad Gudono.

Minister of PUPR Mochamad Basuki Hadimuljono witnessed Kaesang’s wedding and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno witnessed the wedding.

Kaesang gave Erina’s dowry in the form of a set of prayer tools, Rp. 300,000 in cash and precious metals. The metal is arranged sequentially in a glass frame, symbolizing their wedding date, which is Saturday (10/12/2022).

The first metal, 10 gram gold bar. Next to it are 12 grams of gold bars, then 20 grams of gold bars and 22 grams of gold bars.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy became the spokesperson along with Kaesang’s older brother Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution.

Kaesang entered the wedding ceremony area accompanied by President Joko Widodo and mother Iriana Jokowi. Meanwhile, Erina, riding a horse-drawn carriage to the place of the marriage contract.

Previously, the bride and groom were represented by Minister Muhadjir Effendy. The recipient of the surrender was Muhammad Masyhudi, accompanied by the families of Erina, Hendri Prasojo and Bagus.

Meanwhile, Vice President Makruf Amin delivered the wedding sermon and recited the prayer during the wedding ceremony of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono at Pendapa Ageng, Royal Ambarrukmo Yogyakarta on Saturday (10/12/2022).

While writing the wedding speech, Makruf Amin gave some tips. “Ananda Kaesang, when you say that I accept marriage, it means that you have made a promise to Allah. So you have to be careful because you have made a promise to Allah,” Makruf said.