Vladimir Putin faces brutal snub as Narendra Modi cancels India-Russia summit on Ukraine | World | New





Vladimir Putin was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month. However, in a sign of Russia’s growing isolation on the world stage, an Indian government source said the meeting had now been abruptly called off. The decision to cancel the annual face-to-face meeting came after veiled threats from Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News.

Indian and Russian leaders have held face-to-face meetings every year for the past 21 years – with the exception of 2020 due to Covid. An Indian official told Bloomberg that a meeting with President Putin under the current circumstances would not help Prime Minister Modi’s image. India’s prime minister, who has been a strong ally of Russia, first appeared to publicly criticize his Russian counterpart in September for his invasion of Ukraine. Responding to the threat of nuclear weapons from Russia, Prime Minister Modi said that “today’s era is not an era of war”. JUST IN: World must prepare for an ‘aggressive Russia’ – even if Putin dies

Delhi has since sought to distance itself from the Kremlin chief’s threat to use nuclear bombs in Ukraine. However, India has sought to play down the move, with an unnamed Delhi government official saying the cancellation was because the two leaders had already held talks earlier this year. The pair met on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan in September. However, this is the latest snub for President Putin, who was rejected by the traditional Armenian ally last month after his leader asked France to chair peace talks with Azerbaijan instead of the Russia.

However, he added: “Time is money, and the longer it goes on, the more we will all end up paying in military support. “It is in everyone’s interest, including Russia, that the curtain comes down as soon as possible on Mr. Putin’s misadventure. Not in 2025, not in 2024, but in 2023.” The former prime minister said time is running out because next winter could prove more difficult than the current one. He wrote: “Are we really going to wait and let this thing drift until Mr. Putin has regained some of his influence?”

