Saudi Arabia does not believe in choice between one partner and another: FM





Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that the Kingdom does not believe in polarization or choosing between one partner and another. Speaking following the China-Arab and China-Gulf summits held in Riyadh in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the foreign minister said cooperating with a country the size of China will help meet challenges. Noting that the Kingdom is open to everyone, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia believes in cooperating with everyone to achieve mutual interests. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. We [have] strategic partnerships with [many] countries like the United States, India and China, he said, adding that cooperation with the world’s second-largest economy is necessary, but that does not mean not cooperating with the world’s largest economy. Prince Faisal also said that competition is positive while polarization is not. We do not believe in polarization or selection between one partner and another, he said, reiterating that the Kingdom will continue to define its policies according to its own interests. The Kingdoms economy is growing rapidly and we need all of our partners. We have common interests with [both] the United States and China, and we will continue to work to reach them, he added. Read more: Saudi Crown Prince: Arab states look forward to new phase of partnership with China Saudi crown prince: China-Gulf summit establishes new phase of historic cooperation Saudi Arabia, China issue joint statement after Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh

