Books: A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at Boris Johnson’s downfall





The downfall of Boris Johnson Sebastien Payne Macmillan, 22 (ebook 9.99) Sebastian Payne’s quickly produced account of Boris Johnson’s final months in Downing Street offers a compelling behind-the-scenes view of the former prime minister’s downfall. The Financial Times reporter paints a portrait of a dysfunctional Number 10, where the Prime Minister was often absent at crucial times and officials repeatedly failed to get the facts on the Partygate and Pincher scandals before issuing denials that later turned out to be false. Much of the book may already be familiar to Westminster obsessives, but Payne’s account of the final days in “The Bunker” provides new insider detail about Johnson’s frantic attempts to save his premiership. But despite the efforts of the final chapter, The Downfall of Boris Johnson adds little to the discussions of the extent to which he was responsible for his own downfall. It’s a good first story draft, but there will be a lot more to say. 7/10 Fiction Loki Melvin Burgess Crown, 16.99 (ebook 16.99) This debut adult novel by children’s fiction author Melvin Burgess is a spirited account of Norse mythology through the eyes of the trickster god Loki. Vain, boastful and cunning but witty and shrewd, the decidedly unreliable narrator takes readers on an episodic tour through ancient tales, highlighting the god of mischief’s key roles and casting contempt on other deities. We learn of Loki’s birth, his friendship with the sovereign god Odin, the arrival of his extraordinary children, a rivalry with the thunder god Thor, and his passionate love for Odin’s child, Baldr. Bawish, violent and tragic stories are told in a sardonic and playful tone, but not without moments of tenderness. They explore serious themes: from corrupt politics and power to dealing with gender, sexuality and love. Loki aims to challenge previous perceptions and the authority of patriarchal gods by exposing their questionable morality, lies, and brutality. It is a lively read. 8/10 The glare of light Georgina Clarke Verve Books, 9.99 (ebook 4.99) What does a wealthy aspiring journalist have in common with a ruthless thief? More than you might think, according to Georgina Clarke’s latest novel, The Dazzle Of The Light. Set in the 1920s, the book follows the lives of Ruby Mills, a shoplifter with ambitions for a better life, and Harriet Littlemore, who is about to marry a politician slated to be the next Premier. minister. Unlikely acquaintances are thrown together in a series of encounters. Inspired by the real-life activities of the all-female crime syndicate Forty Thieves, Clarke creates an excellent snapshot of life in post-WWI London. Jewel thefts, cocktails at the Savoy and trips to the best department stores provide an excellent escape, intercut with the brutal reality of how class and gender shaped life in post-war Britain. 8/10 The sanctuary Emma Haughton Hodder & Stoughton, 16.99 (ebook 6.99) Zoey enters The Sanctuary for the first time against her will. While the initial plot focuses on Zoey and reveals the reasons why she was brought there, the story expands to reveal that a killer is on the loose, heightening the feeling of estrangement even further. This descriptive novel will take you through a whirlwind of emotions. Who is telling the truth? What happens behind closed doors? An enthralling read that will keep you guessing, The Sanctuary draws you in with beautiful descriptions of this remote place, where you realize there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye. With many interesting characters to unravel, it’s hard to know who you can trust. Despite this, the novel also includes some truly heartwarming scenes, breaking through the mystery and the sense of dread. It was an engrossing read that was hard to put down. 8/10 My name is Malala Malala Yousafzai, illustrated by Mariam Quraishi Puffin, 7.99 (ebook 5.99) Few stories are as inspiring as that of Malala Yousafzai, and this simple yet impactful hardback book will introduce young readers to her life. With colorful, sweet illustrations and easy-to-follow sentences, each page describes an aspect of who Yousafzai is – that she’s a friend, a Muslim, a reader, and more. It ends with a brief look at the 25-year-old activist’s life, and while it doesn’t go into great detail – it’s a book for young children, after all – there are plenty of themes. important, and will no doubt provide food for thought and topics for future conversations. It’s hopeful and inspiring – just like Yousafzai herself. 8/10

