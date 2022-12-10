Erina Gudono officially becomes Jokowi’s son-in-law and worked at BI





Jakarta – Erina Sophie Gudono now officially the son-in-law of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi. Erina married Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, whose contract process took place at Kedaton Ambarrukmo Grand Hall, Royal Ambarrukmo, Yogyakarta on Saturday (10/12/2022) at 12:30 PM. So, what is the figure of Jokowi’s new son-in-law? Erina was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America on December 11, 1996. According to Erina Gudono’s profile on Puteri Indonesia website, she studied at Gadjah Mada University majoring in Financial Management before eventually pursuing his master’s degree at Columbia. Master’s degree in public administration. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT He has accomplished a myriad of accomplishments both locally and internationally. These achievements include the Indonesian delegation to the Harvard World Model United Nation. Apart from that, there were also 1st place winners of business plan competition in Tokyo, Japan, 1st winners of AIESEC social initiative competition, 1st winners of national business plan competition and the 1st winners of UGM’s Most Social Scholar. FEB price. As for her professional background, Erina Gudono is known to work in finance. Previously, he worked at Bank Indonesia as a project in the payment system policy department and an apprentice assistant manager in 2020. He then went on to study at JP Morgan as an Asian analyst and became the only domestic college graduate in his class. For further information, Kaesang and Erina’s wedding reception will be held at Mangkunegaran Temple, Solo on Sunday (11/12/2022). This event also took place with a thanksgiving concept involving the people of Solo. (hns/hns)

