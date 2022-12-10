Zero COVID failure is Xi Jinping’s failure

For three years, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has fought a remorseless battle against COVID-19. He called it is a national struggle of peoples to defeat an invisible enemy and save lives. The contest locked families in their homes for weeks, strangled the economy and closed the country to the world. Other governments that have failed to contain the pandemic may be indifferent to death and suffering, the message said, but not the Chinese Communist Party, which cares about life above all else.

And then, poof! Xi gave up.

Zero COVID, the policy that imposed all strict lockdowns and rigid quarantines, is dead. Officially, the Chinese government will never admit it. The party describes itself as infallible and will not admit that it was wrong. The government insists the fight against COVID is not over. But the new approach, announced Wednesday, is no longer obsessed with suppressing niland infections and may not be able to contain them at all. The public quickly realized this, came to their own conclusion about the risk of an explosive outbreak, and started panic-buying home COVID tests and flu medicine.

By shifting so suddenly from one extreme position to another, Xi could actually be replacing one crisis with another. The strict controls had become such an onerous burden on society that protests calling for their removal broke out across the country in late November, raising for the Communist Party the terrifying prospect of widespread unrest. Now, however, Xi could face the political risks of an outbreak that could claim hundreds of thousands of lives, which is exactly what the party intended to avoid with zero COVID.

Policy flexibility is the mark of good leadership, and when it comes to COVID, acknowledgment of reality was long overdue. Yet the swift reversal also raises serious questions about the actual quality of China’s governance. The perception of the Chinese government as a well-oiled machine has always been exaggerated, but at the same time, its policymakers have generally demonstrated a certain pragmatism and commitment to known priorities. Today, the fate of the country depends on the calculations of one man: Xi Jinping. Zero COVID’s setbacks show how the centralization of power in Xi has made policy-making unpredictable. Xi and only Xi could have decided on this sudden change of direction, and the nation will continue to suffer.

Read: China’s COVID wave is coming

The riddle is: Why now? Xi had insisted zero COVID was best for China, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. He might as well have changed course months ago, or rolled out a new strategy more slowly, to allow the nation to adapt. The time is not right. Xi has inexplicably left his people unprepared for a wave of infections. The outlook is potentially bleak. By a protrusion, China could suffer more than 600,000 deaths in the first six months of a major outbreak. The government has refused to import foreign vaccines, almost certainly out of nationalism, but it hasn’t done a great job of promoting its own less effective shots. Only about 56% of the population was augmented; the rate for the most vulnerable aged 80 and over is only 40%. The government announced a new vaccination campaign specifically for the elderly, which is good news, but it will take time to implement, time some may not have as the virus spreads.

On the emotional level too, the population is not ready to face the COVID. Until now, the government had taken responsibility for measuring the risks and determining how people should be protected. Going forward, the Chinese people will have to make their own decisions about how to handle the perils of a pandemic. For some, this will be a confusing and difficult new burden. On the contrary, zero COVID has bought leaders time to prepare the nation for the inevitable outbreak. Xi wasted it.

We had indications that Xi’s priorities were starting to shift. For nearly three years, all aspects of domestic politics have been subordinated to zero COVID. Officials have indicated they are willing to sacrifice the economy to save lives. But in recent weeks, they seemed more concerned about sluggish growth. For example, the government unveiled a plan to support the faltering real estate sector last month. Senior management also seemed to recognize that zero COVID had gone too far. In mid-November, the national government announcement measures to optimize the policy by removing some of its more excessive measures.

Read: How many COVID deaths will Chinese protesters accept?

Yet the lack of transparency in China’s policy-making process leads to speculation about the timing and pace of the new approach. Perhaps the economic pain imposed by COVID controls has become too severe to bear any longer. Sustaining growth and raising incomes remain the Communist Party’s top priorities. It can also be argued that the protests caused zero COVID to disappear. The view of the pro-Beijing crowd is that Xi listens to the will of the people. But just months ago, Xi ignored pleas for help from Shanghai families confined to their homes for two months without enough food amid that city’s brutal lockdown. A more likely explanation is that Xi saw the nationwide protests as a potential threat to both the party and his own position, and that fear led to an acceleration in the unfolding of zero COVID.

A clear shift in messaging came following the protests when a deputy prime minister, Sun Chunlan, who has been the main central government lockdown official, suddenly declared that the Omicron variant was not as dangerous as previous iterations of the virus and that the country should move at a new stage in the fight against COVID. The next day, Xi himself not only reiterated The Suns comment that Omicron was less deadly, but also acknowledged to visiting European Union officials that the protests reflected public frustration with pandemic controls.

Six days later, the national authorities Published 10 steps to reform COVID policy that reduced testing requirements, limited the use of lockdowns, allowed more home quarantines (rather than widely hated state isolation centers), and eliminated the need to scan a code QR in some places, which had been a method of tracking infected people. Many restrictions remain, both nationally and locally. Authorities can still designate high-risk areas, leaving open the possibility of continued closures. Negative COVID tests are still needed to enter certain schools or a hospital.

Policymakers seem to believe they have left enough controls in place to at least contain a COVID outbreak. But the new rules will also allow huge numbers of people to go about their daily lives unsupervised. Without perpetual testing, authorities cannot as easily identify or count the sick. Without incessant QR scanning, they can no longer automatically track nearby contacts. The new rules don’t mean full reopening, but they do erode the mechanisms that made COVID zero, and authorities may be overestimating their ability to contain the virus if it starts to run rampant.

There are already indications that the situation is spiraling out of control. In Beijing, getting a timely COVID test has become a challenge. Some companies, desperate after years of controls, do not apply the remaining rules. Many people are gripped by fear and do not live on the streets. And where is Xi? So far, no word of comfort or reassurance has come from the top. The effort has been left to state media, which is now frantically trying to convince the public that COVID is no longer the deadly plague it has warned about for years.

Read: China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain

Whether true or not, the sudden changes left the impression among some in China that Xi bowed to public pressure. Social media posts show photos of dismantled test stations with notes thanking the protesters. This could have repercussions far beyond COVID. If the message of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown was Don’t Challenge the Party, the takeaway from recent protests might be the works of the Resistance.

This is a dangerous thought, from the perspective of a communist party that insists on total political control. But that’s not the only subversive message from the COVID rocker. The other, the one Xi sends himself, is: The party won’t take care of you. This represents a serious breach of the implied contract the party had with the public: Give us political dominance and take good care of your well-being. In this context, the COVID inversion leaves the masses to fend for themselves. Why thenthe public might ask, do we support the regimes’ repressive monopoly on power?

Internationally, too, Xi faces political fallout. Zero COVID was a mainstay of his administration’s attempts to promote China’s authoritarian model as a superior form of governance, especially over liberal democracy. Perhaps Xi and his team can design a new method of dealing with the pandemic, one that strikes a better balance between control and normality and can truly be a model for the world. More likely, China is about to experience the kind of explosive COVID outbreak the rest of the world endured in 2020, and Xi will become just another national leader crushed by a disastrously out-of-control pathogen. In this case, the conclusion people might draw is that the Chinese autocracy has simply wasted three years of national resources to end up in the same place as the rest of the world.

This assessment may not be entirely accurate. China could have become the champion in the fight against viruses. Zero COVID may have saved lives, especially at the start of the pandemic when no vaccine was available. Things went wrong when politics and poor planning prevented the course corrections demanded by changing circumstances; instead, the policy was enforced by an unfettered state with self-destructive severity and arbitrariness. China is now entering a new stage, with potentially disastrous consequences for the public and the country’s future. In a China where Xi Jinping wants all the power and glory, hell gets all the blame too.