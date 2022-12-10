Trump’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad campaign kicks off





At his 2024 campaign launch, Trump promised that “America’s comeback begins now.” In the weeks that followed, he suffered defeat after defeat. His political grip on the Republican Party appears to be loosening, and he faces a host of legal threats from Georgia, New York and the DOJ. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump catapulted himself into the race for the 2024 Republican nomination with great fanfare, promising that “America’s comeback begins now.” But in the three weeks that followed, Trump suffered defeat after defeat: Leading Republicans denounced his campaign conspiracy theories, his hand-picked nominee failed in another high-profile GOP race, and his namesake company was convicted of criminal tax evasion.

As the only Republican hopeful of 2024 to sit behind the Resolute Desk and be armed with a nearly $100 million war chest, the former president intended to launch his campaign to cement his influence over the GOP and intimidate rivals.

Instead, Trump again reminded the party he leads why he is the first president since Herbert Hoover to preside over the loss of both houses of Congress and his own re-election defeat.

The setbacks started before Trump opened his mouth. Ivanka, Trump’s eldest daughter who twice delivered prime-time RNC addresses and was one of the most in-demand GOP surrogates, has announced she will not be part of her father’s 2024 campaign.

Trump then took the stage and delivered a meandering speech in which he mocked Joe Biden and the “radical left crazies who run our government to the ground”, and recycled the lies he had been spreading. on the results of the 2020 elections.

The address appeared to fall flat with some supporters, who reportedly attempted to leave the event early before being stopped by security.

In the weeks since launching his campaign, Trump also:

Suggested that there was so much voter fraud in the 2020 election that parts of the Constitution should be suspended and a new election should be held. He then tried to go back but did not delete the original message. He had a widely criticized dinner with disgraced artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Both Ye and Fuentes made headlines for spreading racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and after news of the dinner party became public, Trump claimed he had no idea who Fuentes was when he dined with him. He offered no such defense as to why he agreed to meet Ye.

“I think it’s less relevant all the time,” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters on the Hill. “Again, even if you capture all of Trump’s voters, you might be able to win a primary, but you’re not necessarily going to win a general election. And in this industry, you have to win an election before you can actually rule. So it’s not like you know, it’s not like coming second and getting a trophy like you did in college, for participating.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Trump’s actions made him less likely to be the party’s nominee.

“Anyone who seeks to be president and thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or disrespected, it seems to me that it would be very difficult to be sworn in as president of the United States,” McConnell told reporters.

Critics have dealt another blow to Trump’s dreams of being a GOP kingmaker. Indeed, in addition to several of his handpicked candidates losing decisively in their 2022 midterm races, the former president also failed to engineer the ouster of McConnell as head. of the Senate Republican Conference. Trump endorsed Florida Sen. Rick Scott in the contest, but McConnell easily beat Scott, another sign of Trump’s grip on the Republican Party.

Legal threats from Georgia, New York and the DOJ

In addition to political setbacks, Trump also faces a legal minefield as he fights for another term in the White House.

He, his allies and his companies are at the center of state criminal investigations in Georgia and New York, and the former president is also in the sights of the Justice Department as federal prosecutors investigate everything from his involvement in efforts to annul the 2020 elections, to its handling of national security information and classified documents.

His former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, testified last week before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, investigating efforts by Trump and his advisers to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the State. Flynn is among the last witnesses to testify in the investigation, according to Assistant District Attorney Will Wooten, who told a judge last week that the remaining number of witnesses the DA’s office expects to testify before the grand jury is now “single digits”. “

The Washington Post reported that the grand jury will release a list of recommendations to Fulton County DA Fani Willis, and Willis will make charging decisions by the end of the year or early 2023.

Meanwhile, in New York, the offices of the Manhattan Attorney General and the State Attorney General are conducting parallel criminal and civil investigations into the former president’s business dealings and personal finances.

The prosecutor’s office scored a huge victory this week when a jury found the Trump Organization guilty of nine counts of tax evasion. The verdict means the Trump Organization now has felony status and faces up to $1.6 million in damages. And as Insider’s Laura Italiano and Dave Levinthal reported, the conviction could bar Trump from doing business with the federal government.

Last month, after Trump officially launched his 2024 campaign, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland also announced he was appointing Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, as adviser. special tasked with overseeing all federal investigations involving Trump.

These surveys show no signs of slowing down. The DOJ has long considered Trump a person of interest in its investigation of the Capitol riots, and the House Select Committee investigating the attack has signaled that it will formally ask the department to prosecute the former president in relation to his role in the riot and his refusal. comply with the committee’s subpoena for documents and testimony.

Tensions between the DOJ and Trump’s camp escalated when federal prosecutors this month asked a judge to hold Trump’s office in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena. appear from May to hand over all the classified documents that Trump transferred from the White House to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving office. The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence in August, and the unsealed warrant indicated that the federal government was currently investigating whether Trump violated at least three laws, including the Espionage Act, when he transferred the highly sensitive documents to Mar-a-Lago. .

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell has not made a final decision on the request to hold Trump’s team in contempt of court, according to The Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trumps-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-campaign-kickoff-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

