



Boris Johnson has urged the West to step up support for Ukraine to end the war as early as next year. The former prime minister, who developed a close friendship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and is widely seen as a hero in Kyiv, said the conflict could only “end in one direction” with the defeat of Vladimir Putin.

Mr Johnson argued that it was “in everyone’s interest, including Russia” to end the Russian president’s brutal and unprovoked invasion as soon as possible. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, the ex-Prime Minister said: “Not in 2025, not in 2024, but in 2023.” Mr Johnson insisted that “the world cannot keep watching” as Ukrainians are bombarded with missiles and drones, adding that the global economic turmoil will continue as long as Mr. Cheese fries. He said: “It is time to urgently consider what more the West can do to help the Ukrainians achieve their military goals, or at least to expel the Russians from all territories invaded this year.

“That’s the only plausible basis on which a conversation about the future could begin. “The Ukrainians have the courage to succeed. They have shown it. They just need equipment.” Mr Johnson conceded the financial commitment is ‘painful’ in times of tight budgets, but added: ‘Time is money, and the longer it goes on the more we will all end up paying in military support “. The former prime minister also dismissed fears of “stinging the Russian bear” and suggestions that NATO had pushed Mr Putin to launch his invasion.

He said: “It was decades of Western weariness and indecisiveness over Ukraine’s status that made the bully make his mistake. “The West has atoned for this failure with an astonishing display of coherence and unity since February. We must be stronger and bolder.” Mr Johnson’s latest intervention comes after he insisted last month that continuing to support Ukraine was his ‘priority’ after leaving No 10. During an interview on Sky News, presenter Mark Austin asked him: “Do you still have hopes of returning as Prime Minister? Is it unfinished business? »

Mr Johnson replied: ‘I have every hope of continuing to campaign for Ukraine and that is my priority. “There are several other things I do but it is of course very dear to my heart.” Mr Johnson made several trips to the war-torn country during his tenure. His successor Rishi Sunak, who visited Kiev last month, pledged to continue British support for Ukraine. Mr Putin launched his attack on neighboring Russia in February but was met with fierce Ukrainian resistance.

