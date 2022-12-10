Full profile of Erina Gudono’s family, legitimate to be President Joko Widodo’s in-laws





Suara.com – President Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, has officially become Erina Gudono’s husband. The two of them were bound in marriage by a contract procession which took place today, Saturday (10/11/2022) at come pendopo Agung Royal Ambarrukmo, Yogyakarta Special Region. After saying qabul consent and officially becoming husband and wife, Jokowi family and Gudono family will automatically become orders. It’s no surprise that Jokowi is excited about marrying his son to Erina, since the Gudono family is a college family. Meanwhile, Erina Gudono herself is an alumnus of Financial Management at Gadjah Mada University and is continuing her studies abroad, namely Columbia University, Master of Public Administration. Read also :

Here are the Kaesang Pangarep family’s advice for Erina Gudono before the wedding ceremony Erina’s parents and siblings both have impressive educational backgrounds. The following is a full family profile of Erina Gudono who will soon be commissioned and will become part of Jokowi’s extended family. Erina Gudono’s father and mother As the saying goes, the fruits don’t fall far from the tree, Erina Gudono’s parents are also academics. According to various sources, the late father of Erina Gudono was a professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), namely Professor Muhammad Gudono. Read also :

5 interesting facts about Kaesang and Erina’s marriage contract, guests will receive a king’s menu His late father received the 20th year Satyalancana Karya Satya Award from the President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2013. Professor Gudono also devoted a lot of teaching and produced various researches as a lecturer. Dear, Professor Gudono passed away in 2016. Erina Gudono’s mother, namely Sofiatun Gudono, is no less tall than her late husband. Sofiatun studied at various institutions of higher education, namely Islamic University of Indonesia, UII, and continued her education at Murray State College, United States of America. Erina’s beloved brother, Allen Gudono The figure of Allen Gudono, Erina’s older brother, also came under public scrutiny as he accompanied his younger brother through the procession. splash. Allen continued in his father’s footsteps as an academic. The man whose full name is Allen Adam Rinaldy Gudono is an alumnus of Yogyakarta State University (UNY) majoring in education at the Faculty of Economics and Business. He continued his studies at HS Nordhausen and Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. Nadya and Shania Gudono Besides Allen, Erina also has an older sister named Nadya Sofia Gudono. Based on old official information from PDDikti, Nadya also has a stellar academic record, namely that she is an alumnus of FEB UGM, her late father’s campus. The Gudono family also has the youngest daughter, Shania Sofia Gudono. Unlike the other family members who study economics and finance, Shania chose her own path of study majoring in politics and government at UGM. Contributors: Armand Ilham

