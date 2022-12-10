Xi Jinping meets Comorian President

On the morning of December 9, 2022 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Comorian President Azali Assoumani in Riyadh.

Xi Jinping stressed that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Comoros and will be a good friend and good partner of Comoros who trust each other on the path of development and national revitalization. China appreciates Comoros’ long-term and firm support on issues related to China’s core interests and major concerns, and will continue to support Comoros in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, realizing the economic and social development and the improvement of the well-being of peoples. China supports Comoros in its enhanced role in international and regional affairs and stands ready to work closely with Comoros in solidarity to firmly support each other and uphold the common interests of developing countries as well as fairness and international justice.

Xi Jinping noted that China is ready to intensify friendly exchanges with Comoros in all respects and at all levels, to deepen synergy between the implementation of the results of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum and the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. Sino-African Union and the Comoros Strategy of the Comoros Emerging Plan for 2030 and strengthen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, medical and health care and the marine economy. China encourages competent Chinese enterprises to invest in the Comoros and hopes the Comorian side will make good use of platforms such as the China International Import Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo so that more products Comorians can find their way to the Chinese market. market.

Noting that Comoros and China enjoy traditional friendly relations, Azali said that since the day Comoros declared its independence, China has always stood by the country and provided selfless assistance in its most difficult times. difficult. The important infrastructure projects built with the help of China as well as the anti-pandemic materials and vaccines provided by China have greatly benefited the Comorian people. Whatever challenges China faces in the future, Comoros will continue to stand firm with China. Comoros supports China’s full reunification and all proposals put forward by the Chinese side to maintain world peace and development, and will work with China to support multilateralism.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and He Lifeng, among others, attended the event.