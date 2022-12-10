Increased support for Ukraine can help end war in 2023, says Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has urged Western countries to urgently consider what more they can do to support Ukraine in hopes of ending the war with Russia as early as next year. The former prime minister, who was hailed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a key ally in the country's fight against Russia, used a Wall Street Journal article to argue that ending the war as soon as possible is in the interests of everyone, including Russia. He said that while the significant financial commitment to Ukraine is painful in times of budget constraints, time is money, and the longer it goes on, the more we will all end up paying in military support.



It is in everyone’s interest, including the Russians, for the curtain to come down as soon as possible on Mr. Putin’s misadventure Boris Johnson Mr Johnson has remained a strong supporter of Ukrainian efforts since leaving office in September. His successor Rishi Sunak, who visited kyiv last month, pledged to continue British support for Ukraine. The former prime minister wrote: There is no land-for-peace deal to be made, even if Mr. Putin proposed it and even if he was trustworthy, which he is not. Given that the war can only end one way, the question is how quickly we get to the inevitable conclusion. It is in everyone’s interest, including Russia, for the curtain to come down as soon as possible on Mr. Putin’s misadventure. Not in 2025, not in 2024, but in 2023. Mr Johnson warns that next winter could prove even tougher than this as gas supplies run low for countries that once relied on Russian fuel. The longer Mr. Putin continues his senseless attacks, the more the global economic hemorrhage will also continue. Are we really going to wait and let this thing drift until Mr. Putin has regained some of his influence? It is time to urgently consider what more the West can do to help the Ukrainians achieve their military goals, or at least to expel the Russians from all territories invaded this year. This is the only plausible basis on which a conversation about the future could begin. Mr Johnson called utter preposterous worries pushing the Russian bear, saying the argument against stepping up support for Ukraine was tiresome. He also dismissed any suggestion that NATO pushed Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, as he said Western countries’ response to Russia’s invasion had helped atone for years of failure to stand up. in the Kremlin. Decades of Western weariness and indecisiveness over Ukraine’s status prompted the bully to make his mistake. The West has atoned for this failure with an astonishing display of coherence and unity since February. We must be stronger and bolder.

