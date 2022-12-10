Ron DeSantis is not Donald Trump’s heir





This week, the new vocabulary word is decompensated. Psychiatrists use it to describe the mentally ill who totally lose their… well, acting like former President Donald J. Trump: having Nazis for dinner and then demanding that the Constitution be struck down and he be reinstated. , presumably for life .

And then denying his own written words.

Mary Trump, the clinical psychologist and future niece of the Führer, has long predicted something like this. He’s never been in a situation where he lost in a way he can’t escape, she told Politicos Michael Kruse shortly after the 2020 election. psychiatrists, to be seen as a loser is tantamount to psychic death. More recently, as her uncles’ legal troubles multiply and the walls close in, Mary Trump fears the worst.

We don’t know exactly what kind of information he has about other members of his party, she said last week on MSNBC. What we do know is that he would be willing to use it…Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he’s falling apart, we can’t ignore that. We ignore it at our peril.

If he was a real gangster, they’d beat him up.

But it’s not The Sopranos, which was on HBO, not Fox News.

Who is likely to be the first target of Trump’s wrath? His heir apparent, of course, the Governor of Florida, once nicknamed Ron DeSanctimonious, a derisory nickname that fell flat. Partly because most Trump idols don’t know what that means, and partly because Trump himself might not. He has the one-line ring powered by a speechwriter.

More ominous from the perspective of those who see DeSantis as Trump with a brain may have been what the former president told the Wall Street Journal about his rival for the 2024 nomination: If he ran, I will tell you things about him that will not be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone, except maybe his wife, who really runs his campaign.

Sounds like a bluff to me. Trump always knows more about everything than anyone else. Generals, doctors, etc.

Of course he does.

But DeSantis has an ambitious wife who is totally on board with his presidential aspirations. Former local TV news anchor Casey DeSantis is considered the mastermind behind the most bizarre political ad in recent American history, the one in which the Governor of Florida is depicted as being on a mission from God, much like Belushi and Aykroyd in The Blues. Brothers, except without songs.

The thing has to be seen to be believed. It begins as a biblical documentary, with dramatic images of the Earth seen from space.

And on the eighth day, a deep-voiced announcer intones, God looked at his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made a fighter.

Cut to a series of video clips of DeSantis with various citizen groups, each clip punctuated with the repeated slogan: So God made a fighter.

Me, I’d go with Ron DeLusional as a nickname, but I tend not to see his political enemies Democratic school board members, liberal University of Florida professors, Dr. beaten with Disney World for gay rights) as enemies of God.

Indeed, the idea strikes me as both laughable and offensive.

Speaking at a forum at right-wing Hillsdale College in Michigan last February, as reported by Frank Bruni in The New York Times, DeSantis urged his audience to: put on the full armor of God. Stand firm against left-wing regimes. You will face flaming arrows, but if you have the shield of faith, you will defeat them.

Ho-hum. You hear this kind of tent revival talk all the time in Southern politics. He rarely succeeds in time because he tolerates no compromises and wears people out. What’s unusual is to hear it from a politician like DeSantis, a Yale graduate with a Harvard law degree.

He therefore secured a 19-point victory over a failed Democratic opponent. Senator Marco Rubio beat a more formidable Val Demings by 16. No one is touting him as a presidential candidate. Filling up with Yankee snowbirds, the Floridas are all Republicans now.

It’s more DeSantis’ perceived personal flaws that are likely to keep him out of the White House than anything Trump, likely a felon convicted before 2024, might say about him. Unlike Trump, he comes across as didactic and humorless. People use the word robotics to describe it.

A weird oddball with no eye contact, is how GOP consultant Rick Wilson puts it. I’d rather have my teeth pulled without anesthesia than be on a boat with Ron DeSantis, Tallahassee lobbyist Mark Leibovich told The Atlantics.

Politicians who run out of sheer anger end up burning people out.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of The Hunting of the President.

