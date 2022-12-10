



This satellite center in Goa will open the doors of education in the field of Ayurveda for students from Konkan and neighboring regions.



New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda Goa Center on December 11

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Goa Satellite Center of the All India Institute of Ayurveda on Sunday (December 11, 2022). With this, the satellite center in Goa will open the doors of education in the field of Ayurveda for students from Konkan and neighboring regions. The institute’s location in Goa – a hub for tourists from all over the world – will also provide some of the best tertiary care facilities, such as Panchakarma, and will act as a catalyst in making the state a hub for medical tourism activities. ABOUT ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF AYURVEDA IN NEW DELHI The All-India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi has already made its mark in the public health infrastructure in the form of a tertiary care center which has played a vital role and benefited no less than 15 lakh patients over the past five years. It offers treatments in 36 specialist areas including Panchakarma, Diet, Lifestyle, Yoga and Ayurveda, as well as diagnostic technology supported by state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies including an intensive care unit . ABOUT GOA CENTER SERVICES “Similar services will now be available in Goa. While the biodiversity and medicinal plants found in the region will benefit the practice of Ayurveda, the AIIA satellite center in Goa, which is an international tourist destination, will also boost the prospects of the medical tourism in the country,” Professor Dr. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda, said when speaking about the institute. STRONG POINTS With its sprawling 50-acre campus, the satellite center in Goa is similarly designed to offer preventive, diagnostic and tertiary healthcare facilities. OFFERS ACADEMIC COURSES AT UG LEVEL It will also offer undergraduate academic courses including 12 UG courses already offered at AIIA – New Delhi as well as new courses including Sharir Rachna and Agada Tantra.

The Goa Satellite Center of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), located in the Dhargal village of Pernem Taluka in North Goa, offers a perfect blend of ancient wisdom and modern technology in the field of tertiary care services.

The institute has a university block, a hostel, a convenience center, a sports facility and a dietary center. It also offers ancillary services, such as Panchkarma Cottages with open-air landscaping, playground and herb garden for the holistic well-being of patients. Posted on: December 10, 2022

