China promises to buy more oil from the Middle East, urges Arab leaders to replace dollar with yuan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pledged to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Arab Gulf states without interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to present Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as the US attention in the region is diminishing.

Key points: Xi Jinping urged Arab countries to conduct energy sales in Chinese yuan

Xi also urged Arab countries to conduct energy sales in Chinese yuan, potentially separating the US dollar from transactions in a region where the United States is still stationing thousands of troops at a network of local bases as a hedge. against Iran.

China’s hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who stands ready to lead the oil-rich kingdom for perhaps decades even after facing heavy criticism about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the war raging in Yemen.

During Mr. Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week, the prince hosted him at a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and then at a broader summit of Middle East leaders.

“Standing at the crossroads of history, we must renew the tradition of friendship between China and the GCC,” Xi said.

China is relying on Arab Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia, for billions of dollars in crude oil imports to fuel its economy as it tries to slowly emerge from its strict anti-coronavirus policy.

Mr. Xi recently faced protests that pose the most serious challenge to his rule after securing a third five-year term as Communist Party leader.

“The kingdom believes that hydrocarbon-based energy sources will remain an important resource to meet the needs of the world over the coming decades,” Prince Mohammed said.

Brent crude traded around US$76 a barrel on Friday, down from highs of US$122 in June.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced a “historic new phase in relations with China” at the start of the Riyadh summit talks. ( Reuters/ document )

Higher prices could see the princes’ dreams of developing the futuristic US$500 billion ($735 billion) city of Neom on the Red Sea to overhaul Saudi Arabia’s economy.

Xi praised the GCC countries Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as they “actively seek political solutions to regional trouble spots”, and called on their astronauts at China’s new Tiangong space station.

Xi also said China plans to build a joint China-GCC nuclear security demonstration center that will train 300 people in nuclear security and technology.

The United Arab Emirates already has the Barakah nuclear power plant, built with South Korea under a strict agreement that it will not enrich uranium, a possible path to a nuclear weapon.

But perhaps most importantly for the Gulf states, Xi stressed that his country would continue to be a major buyer of their oil.

“China will continue to import a large amount of crude oil from GCC countries, increase imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen engineering services in upstream oil and gas development and cooperation in the storage, transportation and refining,” Xi said.

Arab leaders urged to negotiate Chinese currency

President Xi told Gulf Arab leaders that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing’s goal of establishing its currency internationally and weakening the influence of the US dollar on world trade.

Any move by major oil exporter Saudi Arabia to ditch the dollar in its oil trade would be a seismic political move, which Riyadh has already threatened in the face of possible US legislation exposing OPEC members to lawsuits antitrust.

Asked about his country’s relationship with Washington in light of the warmth shown towards Mr Xi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the country would continue to work with all its partners.

“We don’t believe in polarization or choosing between sides,” the prince told a news conference after the talks.

Although Saudi Arabia and China have signed several strategic and economic partnership agreements, analysts said the relationship will remain rooted primarily in energy interests, although Chinese companies have made inroads into the technology and technology sectors. infrastructures.

“Energy concerns will remain at the center of the relationship,” Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Reuters.

“There will also be more cooperation on the technology side, raising familiar concerns from Washington.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has called for enhanced cooperation with China in trade, investment and financial sectors.

Saudi Arabia this week reached a memorandum of understanding with Huawei on cloud computing and the construction of high-tech complexes in Saudicities.

The Chinese tech giant has been involved in building 5G networks in the Gulf states despite US concerns over a possible security risk from using its technology.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict emerged as Xi held talks with Arab leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Xi said China remains committed to an independent Palestinian state based on Israel’s 1967 borders.

“The Palestinian issue is vital for peace and stability in the Middle East,” Xi said.

The historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people cannot last indefinitely.

“Legitimate national interests cannot be traded.

“The demand for an independent state cannot be vetoed.

Xi also called on nations to enhance exchanges among civilizations.

We must stand together against Islamophobia, cooperate in de-radicalization and oppose linking terrorism to specific ethnic groups and specific religions, he said.

No mention of Uyghur Muslims

However, Xi made no mention of his country’s tough policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

More than a million Uyghurs have been sent to detention centers, forced to denounce Islam and swear loyalty to Xi and the party.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, has also provided political cover for China in the crackdown.

Nor did Xi mention Iran, a rival that Prince Mohammed repeatedly mentioned in his remarks.

Iran is currently enriching uranium to its closest level ever to weapons-grade, even as it faces nationwide protests against its theocratic government.

Tehran also backs regional militias, including Houthi rebels from Yemen with whom Saudi Arabia is waging a war.

In China, the official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi and King Salman had agreed to hold meetings between the leaders of the two countries every two years.

